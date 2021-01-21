5 Reasons to Adopt a Pet for Health Benefits

Having a pet at home is more than entertainment and fun. Research studies conducted over the years on the benefits of having a pet on human health have revealed an interesting link between these two.

People who have pets at home are less likely to fall sick than those who don’t have pets. Pets are highly intuitive and often understand things, which may not catch our attention at first.

In many cases, pets cautioned family about a possible seizure attack, heart attack, or panic attack of their loved one even before anyone else could understand. Based on that, a patient’s life could be saved by giving them appropriate medical care on time.

Less Illness

In the United States, more than 60% of people do have a pet. They treat a pet as one of their family members, offering him or her timely food, care, love, and medicine.

A pet at home means falling less sick. Pet parents are likely to retain a healthy heart and a well-functional mind. These people hardly complain about depression or anxiety-related disorders. They tend to be more active, social, and less mentally-disturbed.

Cardiovascular Health

A 2002 study on animals found that persons having pets at home experience lesser fluctuation in their blood pressure and heartbeats. Also, they had relatively stable health fitness than non-pet parents.

Another experiment revealed that people having pets (cats and/ or dogs) at home tend to appear more productive and efficient than others who don’t own pets.

Social Support

Both cats and dogs are domestic creatures. They love humans and are quick to make friends. Pets provide social support while freshening up our minds.

They reduce depression and the feeling of isolation in humans leading to a happy mind and a healthy heart. A great resource for pet advice & information is Pet Essentials.

Emotional Development

Animals are a great source of emotional development and well-being of a kid during their childhood and adolescence. Cats and dogs are almost like a sibling to any kid.

Pets help young kids in developing a sense of responsibility, self-confidence, empathy, and sympathy in their minds and hearts.

Other kids who don’t have pets may not be that much sensible and mature. Dogs also help children with ADHD to improve their focus and concentration.

Animals Don’t Spread Virus

2020 was an ominous year. Coronavirus had not only killed a lot of people, but several pets also lost their lives because of the misconceptions.

A detailed article was published online on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which mentioned that “the probability of pets spreading COVID-19 is very low.”

Instead, the website added how an infected person can spread the disease in pets and humans. Similarly, even the chance of a well-vaccinated and hygienic pet animal spreading any disease in humans is surely a myth.

Infections and bacteria can happy anytime to anyone. We can’t blame animals and pets for that. However, last year, several pets were killed in China because pet owners felt they could spread COVID-19, later on, this myth was completely busted.

The Conclusion

Animals and pets always help humans stay fit and fine. Pets lift their moods and infuse happy hormones in them like Serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins, which are good for health.

Animals also pacify human souls and calm their minds in the immediate aftermath of losing a loved one.

Finally, pets might be not able to speak, but they have a heart. They surely know how to cheer up a person and make them smile.