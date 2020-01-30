We’ve all done it. When asked about our dreams, asked about our goals, we’ve all said the magic word that make us feel better about ourselves: Someday. “Someday” allows us to feel as if we’re working towards something, even if we aren’t. It gives us purpose in a goal, even if we dont actually believe that we’ll ever achieve it.

It takes away that fear that we’re not doing enough and give us an out from having to try harder.. but is that really how we want to live? I don’t think so.

So here are my 5 reasons not to wait until “Someday” and to just get started today:

1: Someday simply doesn’t exist!



I don’t know when someday is, but I hope I live to see it because a lot seems to be happening that day.



There are seven days in a week and “Someday” is never one of them, but “today” always is!



2: All you have is today.



It’s not a pleasant thought, but tomorrow may never come. Anything can happen and you never know when it will. But this is also extremely empowering. If tomorrow may not come, then there’s nothing to fear in taking action today! And if tomorrow does come, then progress today will just make tomorrow even better! It’s a win-win situation.



Take advantage of the only time that you actually are guaranteed, and that is right now.



3: Its an excuse.



Saying that “I’ll do it someday” is arguably the number one excuse for not taking action. If you hear yourself saying things like, “Someday I will..” or “Yea, I’ll get to that..” then you need to ask yourself, what is the true reason that is really stopping you?



Is it fear, is it doubt, is it simply just laziness? Dig deep and see what the REAL reason is and then decide if that’s really worth putting things off for.



4: Regret.



Studies have shown that the number one thing that elderly people regret are not the things they did, but the things they never tried.



Don’t let that be you! Imagine yourself at 90 years old looking back on your life. Are you satisfied with what you’ve accomplished or are you wishing you did more? If it’s the latter, then get to work!



5: You only have one life.



As far as we know, we only get one shot at this time here on Earth. So we may as well make it a masterpiece!

Don’t wait for someday. Take action today 🙂

