5 Reasons Exercise and Gym Workouts Relieves Stress

Whether you’re thinking about exercising at-home or working out at the gym to lose weight, there are other major benefits that may help you decide to follow through and stick with it. Other than getting the physical results that come with putting in killer workouts at the gym, there’s also the mental side.

Today, more than 60% of Americans have high stress levels when thinking about work, money, politics, or violence and crime. Of course, there are other stressors in life and we must find ways to overcome them.

If you have a gym membership, exercise with online fitness apps, or if you’re trying to add an amazing gym equipment brand to your home gym, you have the resources to improve your mood, reduce your stress and live a happier, more fulfilled life.

#1: Your mind is in the present moment

Top experts in the personal development field, such as Bob Proctor and Tony Robins, and sports stars like Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods, are firm believers in staying in the present moment. Some describe it as being in “the zone,” or, “on fire.”

When you’re focused on a workout, whether you’re using your favorite home gym equipment brands, or you’re actually at the local gym, you embrace that workout. According to the experts mentioned above, you are in that moment working towards a purpose, or goal, and, all other thoughts, feelings and things become obsolete.

Getting in, and staying in the present moment requires a strong will, or focus. And, if you’re able to do that consistently at the gym, there is sufficient evidence that shows stress reduction. In fact, you exercise your body and your mind at the same time, which helps manage stress.

#2: Exercise helps your brain release endorphins

Endorphins are a group of hormones secreted within the brain and nervous system. They are also known as the brain’s “feel-good” neurotransmitters.

As you engage in physical activity and exercise, your endorphins start to bump up the production of these feel-good neurotransmitters. The endorphins then get released, causing a stress-busting benefit.

#3: You’re working towards a goal

Goal setting can be a critical component to committing to regular exercise. There are plenty of goals you can set for physical activity including:

• Weight loss

• Endurance

• Strength

• Agility

• Explosive muscle twitch

• Speed

While all of these goals are different in their own way, they all have one thing in common – you’re working toward a purpose, which directs your focus. When you reach your goal, you start to feel good about yourself, and that is a major factor in managing stress.

#4: Improves blood circulation

In recent research, high stress levels may lead to high blood pressure, which can cause poor circulation.

Working out, or exercise, helps improve blood circulation and a great way to combat high stress levels.

Many experts in the field suggest that you don’t have to run on the treadmill for long periods of time to get your blood pumping. Any exercise, including walking can improve circulation.

The more physical activity you consistently do, the more your body will build up an endurance and this can lead to outstanding blood circulation.

#5: You improve your self image

Your self image is how you see you. It’s not what you see when you look in the mirror. Working out frequently, setting and reaching your goals all leads to a positive self image. Feeling good about yourself causes high levels of self esteem, and gym workouts can be the catalyst of improving your self image.

Perhaps your goal is to lose 20 lbs or to gain 10 lbs of muscle. It’s that belief and self image that will get you there.



Final Thoughts

In a fast-pace changing world, it’s very normal to have higher levels of stress. Understand that you aren’t alone and there are ways to reduce it.

Exercise and working out at the gym has proven to reduce stress from all the reasons above. Before you get started, here are some tips to help you stay consistent with your workouts:

• Set goals you can achieve

• Don’t over exert yourself

• Start slow, gradually increase activity

• Have fun

• Track your progress • Feel good about yourself