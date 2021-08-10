5 Quick Ways to Jumpstart Your Day

Are you feeling a little tired in the mornings? Scattered or distracted?

Do you run the morning or does the morning run you?

As a mom of three, I spent many years feeling like a hamster on a wheel. My kids would be up at night, and then I would start my day with low energy and focus. I hated feeling that way!

For all of us, it’s not always easy to start the morning on the right foot. (Especially if the night before was less than an ideal way to end the day.) However, there are basic actions we can take that work regardless of our past. These five quick activities will inspire you, give you energy, and make sure your morning is one you can be proud of. Every single day.

They have all not only changed my mornings, but also changed my life.

So, do one or all five. But the more you do, the better off you’ll be. And you’ll make each day into much more of the small masterpiece it should be.

1. Wake Up With Water

First, let’s start super simple.

As a society, many of us don’t drink enough water! At any time of day, this can leave you feeling like your energy is extremely low. So, fix this straight away by drinking a glass of water as soon as you wake up. This action takes less than a minute and sets you up for success in an incredibly easy way.

2. Move Your Body

Next, get your blood flowing and wake your muscles up with exercise. Take a brisk walk around the block, do some yoga poses, or go all out with a 30-minute workout or run. After the quick bout of exercise, you’ll feel awake, focused, and ready for showtime. (You’ll be shocked at how different you feel)

Plus, if you were dealing with any stress early in the morning, that will be long gone.

3. Inspire Yourself

Are you spending your first moments watching the news? Checking your social media feeds? Double checking your email?

Instead, use that time to spark your joy and inspiration. Try one of these to truly get you fired up in the morning:

Read one of your favorite good morning motivation quotes

Watch a motivational YouTube video

Read from an inspiring blog or book

Listen to a learning podcast

Just 5-10 minutes of inspiration can motivate you all day, and make you feel like the rockstar you are.

4. Find Quiet

With the digital distractions and responsibilities that we deal with on a daily basis, it can be hard to find time to be alone. But don’t let that stop you!

Having time to think, meditate, reflect or pray is ESSENTIAL to a life well lived. In fact, it’s nearly impossible to give our lives purpose and direction without it. So, if you do nothing else on this list, give yourself the gift of a few minutes alone. You’ll start living a life of intention without much effort.

5. Fuel Well

And finally, everything that we eat affects our health and energy. So, for the last activity, make sure that your breakfast is one that’s fueling your body instead of slowing it down. Think of it this way: whole food gives you energy and processed food takes it away. Which one do you want to put in your body every morning?

For ideas, try a smoothie, oatmeal with fruit, or eggs with veggies.

In Conclusion

All of these morning actions are simple and take very little time to do. Yet, if you implement them consistently, you’ll notice that your energy, outlook, and level of achievement go through the roof. It’s shocking what a few simple habits can do for your entire life.