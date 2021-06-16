Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Proven Ways to Boost Your Happiness

Want to feel happier and feel more fulfilled? Yes, please!

Comin out of Covid, where life is changing fast and anxiety is prevalent, we could all use a solid plan to bring on some more joy.

Thankfully we don’t have to figure this out on our own. With 40 years of research, we can look to some solid science to help us flourish and increase feelings of happiness.

You can count them on five fingers with an acronym. P.E.R.M.A., the critical components of flourishing identified by Dr Martin Seligman. He is known as the founder of Positive Psychology and studied the must-haves for well-being and flourishing for over 40 years. (AND a wee secret-it’s the premise of my upcoming book, Finding Your Joy Spot. Every chapter of the book aligns with a component of PERMA -get on the preorder list here and get some goodies along the way (www.findingyourjoyspot.com))

The acronym stands for:

P – Positive Emotion

E – Engagement

R – Relationships

M – Meaning

A – Achievement

The science of P.E.R.M.A. is what makes us feel happy and fulfilled.

This week’s Love at Lunch explains the different pieces.

Let’s unpack P.E.R.M.A. a wee bit so you can see the secret sauce behind what makes you feel happy and filled with a sense of well-being.

P – Positive Emotion

This element has perhaps the most apparent connection to happiness. Focusing on positive emotions is more than smiling; it is the ability to remain optimistic and view one’s past, present, and future from an open-minded perspective.

E – Engagement

Activities that meet our need for engagement flood the body with positive neurotransmitters and hormones that elevate one’s sense of well-being. This engagement helps us remain present and synthesizes the activities where we find calm, focus, and joy.

R – Relationships

Relationships and social connections are crucial to meaningful lives. We thrive on connections that promote love, intimacy, and a strong emotional and physical interaction with other humans. Healthy relationships also provide support in difficult times that require resilience.

M – Meaning

An answer as to “why are we on this earth?” is a crucial ingredient that can drive us towards fulfilment. Meaning doesn’t need to come from religion and spirituality. Working for a good company, raising children, volunteering for a more significant cause, and expressing ourselves creatively can also hold meaning.

A – Accomplishments

Having goals and ambition in life can help us achieve things that can give us a sense of accomplishment. You should set realistic goals that you know you can meet. Once you’ve reached the goals, you’ll be filled with a sense of satisfaction, pride, and fulfilment.

You can be thinking about one of the components of PERMA and start being more intentional about how you can increase your feelings of flourishing in that area.

    Leona deVinne, Coach, Consultant, Author at leonadevinne.com, deVille Partners

    Leona deVinne is the founder of deVille Partners, leonadevinne.com and joysocks.ca. She’s a certified leadership coach, experienced facilitator, a resilience and EQ expert, and a custom program designer. She's worked with thousands of people, strategically developing their people to create thriving workplaces that result in increased innovation, engagement, productivity and fun places to work.

    In her career, she's noticed that the closer people come to live in line with their values, bolster their resilience and honour who they are at their core, the more joy they experience. They truly begin to thrive. The more joy, the greater health and vitality. For everyone, their journey to joy looks different, but the results are the same; intentional life-giving goodness that blows their hair back with delight. If you ache for more joy here's your chance to create more. Check out her latest book, Finding Your Joy Spot, helping you discover joy in unexpected places. https://www.amazon.com/s?k=leona+devinne&rh=n%3A158280011&ref=nb_sb_noss

    More info about Joy Socks-a non-profit that gives away goofy, gift-wrapped socks to people in charities, shelters and hospitals that could use a smile. For each book sold a pair of Joy Socks is donated to adolescents in mental health wards in local hospitals.

     

     

    We’ve worked with thousands of people, strategically developing their people to create thriving workplaces that result in increased innovation, engagement, productivity and fun places to work.

     

    We partner with our clients to understand their needs and address them effectively. We help you create a thriving organization.

