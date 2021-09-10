Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

5 Proven Strategies to Grow Your Network

You probably know that having a strong network is one of the most essential parts of building your career, but you might not know how to go about that. If you’re at a loss as to how to build an effective network, here are some tips that should help. Ask for Introductions If you’re having trouble […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

You probably know that having a strong network is one of the most essential parts of building your career, but you might not know how to go about that. If you’re at a loss as to how to build an effective network, here are some tips that should help.

Ask for Introductions

If you’re having trouble making connections with others, simply ask those you know for introductions. This can be a great first step in growing your network, especially if you’re not always comfortable talking to complete strangers.

Know How to Use Social Media

Social media platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn can be endlessly useful in growing your network, but only if you know how to present yourself. Don’t post anything on social media that could be used to portray you in a negative light, and don’t mix your professional profiles with your personal ones. Keep the “fun” posts and status updates on the Facebook and Instagram profiles you share with friends while you use your LinkedIn profile to present yourself as an up-and-coming professional.

Look for Connections At Work

As much as you might want to focus on making connections with professionals outside of your company, there are also plenty of networking opportunities in your own office. Look for company activities that align with your interest and career goals, and take the time to get to know your coworkers. It will come in handy whether you wish to advance within your company or you just want to make a good impression with an employer.

Invest in Contact You Already Have

Meeting new people is exciting, but you shouldn’t neglect the contacts you’ve already made. Keeping in contact with those who already know you is a great way to build trust with them, especially when new career opportunities become available.

Pay It Forward

Finally, remember that networking isn’t all about you. There are plenty of others who could use help to grow their network and find new career opportunities. If you’re in a position to help others, don’t hesitate to do so. Not only is it the decent thing to do, but it will give you the kind of reputation that you need to advance in your career. 

This article was originally posted on RossBurack.net

    Ross Burack, Director of Retail/Office Leasing & Sales at Winick Realty, LLC

    From New York City, NY, Ross Burack works hard as a commercial real estate agent who strives to find the right options for his retail clients. Property owners go to Ross when they need help marketing to businesses that meet their requirements. Businesses go to Ross for help expanding into new territories and negotiating lease terms. Ross has over 11 years of experience in the commercial real estate sector, making him a great partner for marketing a property or finding the right storefront. Ross always looks for the best possible option and will not rest until his clients are happy with the results he gives them.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    6 Ways to Use Social Media Channels for Networking in 2020
    Community//

    6 Ways to Use Social Media Channels for Networking in 2020

    by Patricia Thompson, PhD
    Wisdom//

    5 Ways To Make Powerful Career Connections Without Leaving Your Home

    by Darrah Brustein
    Community//

    5 Ways To Network Without Leaving Your Home Or Office

    by Darrah Brustein
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.