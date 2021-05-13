5 Proven Health And Fitness Tips To Be Your Best-Self

My name is Lanora Wyatt. I am a military veteran who became the owner of Fitness by Nori through my own Fitness journey. I tried many things, but I found a love for Fitness. I speak Fitness in every area of our life, whether mental, physical, spiritual, financial, or relational. Fitness has allowed me to take all aspects of myself, both past and present, to help others transform physically and while becoming mentally Fit and Free as well.

In my pilgrimage, there have been several essential things that I’ve learned that can contribute to someone’s health and Fitness. However, these five stand at the top of the list; invest in yourself, prioritize health and well-being, exercise, be responsible, and take time for yourself.

Invest In Yourself

Did you know that your health is one of the most valuable assets that you have? Yes, your health is more important than your shares in the stock market. Therefore learn to invest in yourself. Eat healthy, nutritious food and invest in stress reduction. Ensure you are full of love, life, confidence, and self-assurance. Once your reservoir is full, you can then share it with everyone else. Never try to help people in your brokenness or emptiness. It dishonors us, neglects us, and overlooks our wants and desires.

Prioritize Health & Well-Being

Taking care of your body is more essential than taking care of your bank account. That’s true. Money is great, and everyone wants to be rich, but how can you work for your wealth when you are not in good health? In my experience, I have discovered that our health is our wealth. Prioritizing your health and well-being will boost your immunity, improve your sleep, give you healthier body weight and a sharper mind necessary for productivity.

As an entrepreneur, we have so many responsibilities before us. However, we must set aside time for leisure. We need to have some time where we do nothing and allow our minds to actually rest. It will help if you would delegate some of the duties during the time you are taking care of your well-being.

Exercise

Participating in physical exercise is one of the best ways to keep fit and remain healthy. Exercise helps to control weight, reduce the risks of heart disease, manage blood sugar levels, improve mental health, strengthen bones and muscles and so much more. Exercise is the conduit by which other things flow. Did you know that when you exercise, you release a chemical to the brain that opens the pathway for better breathing, thinking, allowing for better rest, and release of stress? Additionally, exercise helps toward building self-esteem and confidence. Let exercise be your friend. Always prioritize exercise in your busy schedule. And guess what? It is never too late to start exercising.

Be Responsible

You are responsible for your health, and you can never blame anyone. No one owes you healing or a better self. In my view, our health is our responsibility. We have the power to impact and lead our lives in the direction we want. Often we may be hurt by our bosses, spouses, friends, or even family members and think that they owe us healing. Not at all. You have a great responsibility to love and care for yourself. The way you treat yourself will either make people rise to the occasion or fade away. Therefore, your wound might not be your fault, but your healing is your responsibility.

Take Care Of Yourself

Self-care is crucial. This refers to you being intentional about your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Taking time to care for self, helps to maintain a good balance and healthy relationship with yourself to transfer or transmit good feelings or energy to others.

I strongly advise that you prioritize your mental well-being over everything. Why? Because the mind is the source and spring of everything that you do. In the same way that we reach out to professionals for financial, career or Fitness assistance, we should use that same effort when getting advice from a therapist to ensure we are mentally balanced and sound in our thinking and how we process hurts, traumas and/or painful events.

Conclusion

If you are looking to be your best you and achieve your health and fitness goals, I direct you to the steps above. You can do this and you can also reach out to me via my website for more tips on being your best self.