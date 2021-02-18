5 Powerful Spiritual Quotes that will change your life

You are feeling confused and dull.

Where are we going?

I won’t blame you. We live in challenging times.

At times like this, everything seems to fail.

There is one thing, however, that has stood the test of time.

The words of great men, men of wisdom, and experience.

Men who saw it all, men who got self-realized – Men of Yoga…

I found my inspiration in these difficult times in these awesome quotes by legendary Yoga masters.

Quotes that make you think even in the most uninspired times. Because we have a long way to go.

Ramakrishna Paramahamsa

‘The winds of grace are always blowing, but you have to raise the sail.’

We have been given everything that is important and necessary to keep us peaceful and even happy. However, the moment we start judging things and putting our expectations as a measure of what comes our way, there goes all bounty.

To receive grace, all we have to do is be available.

You can be available by dropping judgment, by trusting what comes your way. Do that and the ever-present grace is yours.

Ma Sarada Devi

The Mother of the Universe is the mother of all. From her have come out both good and evil.

We live in a world of relative reality. What you consider as unwholesome and wrong, has a cause behind it, which you may never know as it is.

So, the mother is not asking you to stop discerning. All she is saying is to drop the hatred, and then take whatever action is required. Because both good and evil come from that creator who is the only absolute.

And whether your reality at the moment includes beauty or a beast, it has been created for you and by you.

Swami Vivekananda

Take Risks in your life, if you win you can lead, if you lose, you can guide.

So many of us don’t pursue what we are passionate about, simply because we don’t want to fail.

We are only coached for winning, so much so that we stop playing unless success is guaranteed.

Well, some of the great names in the world were failures before they succeeded. I was a failure in my eyes, not being able to do what I loved until I took a risk and gave up my secure job to find my true calling.

Failure is just that – it is the path to success. And even if you don’t win technically, you shall always be a winner for trying something you thought was worth it. Winning and losing both render you the skill worth passing along.

Ramana Maharishi

Happiness is your nature. It is not wrong to desire it. What is wrong is seeking it outside when it is inside.

What is everyone working towards? Look closely and your answer will be ‘happiness’. Never mind what form it takes.

How many has it though? The happiness that is non-fleeting?

We look for it in things, in people, in Oceans and starry nights. Each one of them can only make us happy for a certain period of time.

If you are looking for the ever-lasting kind, turn inwards.

Jiddu Krishnamurthi

Tradition becomes our security, and when the mind is secure, it is in decay.

Not that tradition is wrong, no Sir.

Tradition is a rich fabric woven out of hundreds and thousands of years of experiential wisdom, only to be used wisely.

But when a generation starts to use it as a meaningless ritual, without understanding the meaning of it, it makes up for a stupid and at times even cruel society.

Many social practices that I today understand are so significant and absolutely scientific, used to be a pain for me as a kid. I used to rebel against each and every practice that was imposed upon me, in the name of tradition.

For example, why women are not allowed to enter temples while in menstruation. Turns out, it is not a hygiene issue at all, but mostly an energy issue.

But only if you would have heard the reasons that were given to me, you would know the meaning of ‘decay’ in society.

Always look towards the Sun

Times are hard but so are you, and you know grace is always available.

Take your pick as to how you would like to make a difference in your life and get going because this life is your golden chance.

Onward!