5 Pointers To Step Out Of Your Comfort Zone

Have you considered how much you’re stifling your growth as a result of staying in your comfort zone? You may or may not realize how unconsciously attached you may be to your comfort zone.

Let me give you a concrete example. Say, you have your eye on a car that is on the expensive side. You’re super excited, you narrow it down to the model of the car you want. You even go to test drive the car. Then the doubts start to creep in. Do I really need a new car? Maybe I should get a used car. The value of a car drops the moment you buy, it is not really the greatest investment, I really shouldn’t spend that money on it. The inner chatter continues. And you land up not doing it.

Now, the car example may not apply to you. But I am positive that there has been a time in your life where you have done that, especially when it is something that you haven’t done. This same thing can apply to experiences in life like travel or taking a course.

In short “We must be willing to let go of the life we planned so as to have the life that is waiting for us.” ~ Joseph Campbell

Yes, in order to create different life experiences aka the life you want, you must be ready to step out of your comfort zone. But so many of us are scared of stepping into the unknown. Have you ever wondered why we are so attached to comfort? You see the conscious brain knows only what it knows. Meaning if you have lived all your life in the same house, that is the only house you will ever know. It feels scary to the reptilian brain that is attached to survival to do something you haven’t.

So, you may be wondering how to step out of your comfort zone comfortably?

Here are some pointers

Think about something you want to do that scares you. Write down all your fears. Fear is nothing but False Evidence Appearing Real. What will doing the thing that scares you do for you? Meaning what is the outcome you’re looking for. Keep your attention on the outcome. Take aligned actions towards the outcome. Let go of any expectations at this point.

The last 2 steps are key. Taking actions and letting go are what will help you get the results you seek.

