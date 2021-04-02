Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Podcast To Watch Out For This Summer

We still have so much left to do when it comes to fighting for justice, the end of police brutality, white supremacy, racism, economic equality and so much more. But in the meantime, I would like to keep you all positively informed, mentally stimulated and as at ease as you can be. Below are 5 […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We still have so much left to do when it comes to fighting for justice, the end of police brutality, white supremacy, racism, economic equality and so much more. But in the meantime, I would like to keep you all positively informed, mentally stimulated and as at ease as you can be.

Below are 5 podcasts that will keep you up-to-date on current events, deliver some laughs, great interviews and educate you as we start of 2021.

  1. Earn Your Leisure: Hosted by Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, Earn Your Leisure gives you behind the scenes financial views into the entertainment and sports industries as well as highlighting back stories of entrepreneurs. The hosts also break down business models and examine the latest trends in finance. It’s a college business class mixed with pop culture.
  2. Black Queens Uncut provides real and honest conversation about culture, sex, dating, grinding and everyday life between four Black women. The series is hosted by Nakia Richardson, TK Trinidad, and Monique Loveless.
  3. Dear Black Girl Podcast: Hosted by Unique Chapman, Dear Black Girl is an audio podcast series that explores the intimate and universal experience of music and the way it’s connected to our memories. Various Black women take listeners on a raw and honest journey back in time to revisit poignant moments in their lives that will forever be linked with a song.
  4. UNDUNN Podcast: Hosted by entertainment journalist and host Ashley Dunn, is a stripped down and unfiltered series about people whose plans didn’t go as planned, but somehow found a way to push through and become the best version of themselves. Each week guests unpack their stories and speak to how their life’s plans became undone and how they used it to propel them forward.
  5. The Wayne Ayers Podcast: Hosted by Wayne Ayers, founder of Where Is The Buzz TV, has a passion for developing the potential of new media to transcend traditional norms. The outlet is growing rapidly with a combined following of over 200,000 on their social media platforms.

    Erika Williams

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “My podcast and website have always been to inspire people to have more freedom in their lives.” With Debbie Arcangeles

    by Jason Hartman
    Community//

    4 Podcasts to Listen to for Inspiration While You Work At Home

    by Realle Staples
    Community//

    How HR and Health Experts Can Use Podcasts For Wellness

    by Peter Arvin

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.