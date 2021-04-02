5 Podcast To Watch Out For This Summer

We still have so much left to do when it comes to fighting for justice, the end of police brutality, white supremacy, racism, economic equality and so much more. But in the meantime, I would like to keep you all positively informed, mentally stimulated and as at ease as you can be.
Below are 5 podcasts that will keep you up-to-date on current events, deliver some laughs, great interviews and educate you as we start of 2021.
- Earn Your Leisure: Hosted by Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, Earn Your Leisure gives you behind the scenes financial views into the entertainment and sports industries as well as highlighting back stories of entrepreneurs. The hosts also break down business models and examine the latest trends in finance. It’s a college business class mixed with pop culture.
- Black Queens Uncut provides real and honest conversation about culture, sex, dating, grinding and everyday life between four Black women. The series is hosted by Nakia Richardson, TK Trinidad, and Monique Loveless.
- Dear Black Girl Podcast: Hosted by Unique Chapman, Dear Black Girl is an audio podcast series that explores the intimate and universal experience of music and the way it’s connected to our memories. Various Black women take listeners on a raw and honest journey back in time to revisit poignant moments in their lives that will forever be linked with a song.
- UNDUNN Podcast: Hosted by entertainment journalist and host Ashley Dunn, is a stripped down and unfiltered series about people whose plans didn’t go as planned, but somehow found a way to push through and become the best version of themselves. Each week guests unpack their stories and speak to how their life’s plans became undone and how they used it to propel them forward.
- The Wayne Ayers Podcast: Hosted by Wayne Ayers, founder of Where Is The Buzz TV, has a passion for developing the potential of new media to transcend traditional norms. The outlet is growing rapidly with a combined following of over 200,000 on their social media platforms.