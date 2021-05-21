5 Phrases That Can Help Founders Communicate More Effectively

First of all a little bit of statistics.

90% of new startups fail.

75% of VC-backed startups fail.

62% of startups fail due to co-founder conflicts.

50% of startups never make it to their 5th year.

40% of startups actually turn a profit.

33% of startups make it to the 10-year mark.

0,1% makes it to the IPO.

This article will be especially helpful to the 62%. Miscommunication is common, yet it’s not supposed to become a staple.

These words and phrases can help you communicate more effectively and mindfully.

1. I hear you. Can you, please, tell me more.

2. I sense this might lead us nowhere. Can we act ahead of the need to change?

3. I appreciate your point of view. I’ll need a moment to reflect. In the meantime, can you share one thing that was most useful for you in this conversation?

4. No. Because there can be no compromise on my values.

5. What do you think if we park the conversation for now and reflect on what our requests for an immediate answer are telling us about ourselves?

Know your values. Trust yourself. Be genuinely curious about the ideas of others. Experiment. Use only a non-violent approach. Own your mistakes. Remember – a healthy (business) relationship provides the means for personal & mutual evolution, and it requires work.