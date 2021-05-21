Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Phrases That Can Help Founders Communicate More Effectively

Being more careful with the words you use and genuinely curious about your co-founder's ideas can lead to a more meaningful connection.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

First of all a little bit of statistics.

90% of new startups fail.

75% of VC-backed startups fail.

62% of startups fail due to co-founder conflicts.

50% of startups never make it to their 5th year.

40% of startups actually turn a profit.

33% of startups make it to the 10-year mark.

0,1% makes it to the IPO.

This article will be especially helpful to the 62%. Miscommunication is common, yet it’s not supposed to become a staple.

These words and phrases can help you communicate more effectively and mindfully.

1. I hear you. Can you, please, tell me more.

2. I sense this might lead us nowhere. Can we act ahead of the need to change?

3. I appreciate your point of view. I’ll need a moment to reflect. In the meantime, can you share one thing that was most useful for you in this conversation?

4. No. Because there can be no compromise on my values.

5. What do you think if we park the conversation for now and reflect on what our requests for an immediate answer are telling us about ourselves?

Know your values. Trust yourself. Be genuinely curious about the ideas of others. Experiment. Use only a non-violent approach. Own your mistakes. Remember – a healthy (business) relationship provides the means for personal & mutual evolution, and it requires work.

Alla Adam, Smart Human | Lean Startup Coach | Investor at biohack.yourself

Alla Adam is an investor, and a master certified coach with an MBA, MS & BS in international economic relations and marketing. Alla also holds two executive education certifications from Yale University and Harvard Law School, both in strategic negotiations. She is an affiliate member at The Institute of Coaching, McLean/Harvard Medical School, and HeartMath Institute.

Alla is proudly future-proofing humans across the globe since 2003.

Alla's Client list includes smart humans from such companies & institutions as Amazon, Google, Kraft Heinz, Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Danone, PepsiCo, Nestle, JTI, Ernst & Young, BlaBlaCar, Forbes, London Business School, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, etc.

She is an advocate for womxn & LGBTQ rights, and an author of two Playbooks: Million Dollar Coach Playbook and Million Dollar Investor Playbook.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Have a Leadership Role at a Startup? Learn This Exec’s 9 Keys to Success

by Bryan Falchuk, CPT BCS
Community//

Why Some Startups Fail and Others Succeed (and What To Do About It Today)

by Richie Norton
Community//

Kim Michelson of Honest Game: “These skills are critical to founder success”

by Ben Ari
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.