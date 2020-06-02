5 NFL legends Team Up For Virtual Football Camp and Fundraiser

2X New York Giants super bowl champions, Brandon Jacobs announces a virtual camp and meet n greet in conjunction with three other Super Bowl champions and pro bowlers slated for 6th June.

Lucky fans will win the rare opportunity to participate in an online meet n greet with Brandon Jacobs, Hakeem Nicks of New York Giants, Bryant McKinnie of The Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills star Willis McGahee.

A gathering like this of great players, four at a time, is a rare opportunity that doesn’t come along very often. Between them, these greats have four Super Bowl championship titles, and a host of other individual and team awards. These iconic players have wowed fans and lovers of the game and have given their all and more to football.

Creating positive moments in the face of a pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has been the perfect storm for charities.

In these times of uncertainty, the world needs as much help as it can get. These four celebrities are linking up to help fans create positive moments and lift their moods even in the face of this threat. It’s a beautiful distraction from the widespread fear and panic that has threatened human relationships and social interaction.

Part of the proceeds from this event will be donated towards helping victims of the coronavirus. So, you know you’re also contributing to a great cause while having the time of your life. It’s a win-win, you get the chance to meet your favorite footballers, and you also use that opportunity to move humanity for the rest of the people who have had to deal with the coronavirus.

The main event: Four for fun

Brace yourself for the ultimate thrill. Along with Brandon, Bryant Mckinnie, University of Miami Sports Hall of Famer, pro bowler, and Super Bowl champion will meet teeming fans from across the country. Bryant has had quite a thrilling professional career with his most successful spell at Baltimore Ravens, although he also had stints at Minnesota Vikings, and Miami Dolphins. Fans will also catch a glimpse into the worlds of Super Bowl winner Hakeem Nicks and two times pro bowler, Willis McGahee. Time to get your questions ready before you get the chance to enjoy some time with these football legends.

Veteran sports journalist, Bonnie Bernstein will be co-hosting the event alongside Super Bowl Champion Kenny Anunike.

The duo will run the show and ensure that participants enjoy the time of their lives. This will kick off with a 2-hour virtual training camp, followed by a Q&A Meet n Greet session. It sure will be a high thrill experience!

“We’ll be banking on the aura of these legends and the power of the people to help bolster the fight against the coronavirus pandemic,” says Jeff Krauss of IE Group which alongside 123 Talent is the mastermind of the event. The event holds on Saturday, June 6.