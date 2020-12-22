Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Must-See TED Talks on Giving

Originally published on KimberlySpringsteen-Abbott.net #GivingTuesday reminds us all why it’s important to give back every year. For quite some time, TED speakers have talked about how excited they are to be philanthropists and offer creative ways we can all give back. Here are some thought-provoking TED talks that may motivate you to participate in #GivingTuesday […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Originally published on KimberlySpringsteen-Abbott.net

#GivingTuesday reminds us all why it’s important to give back every year. For quite some time, TED speakers have talked about how excited they are to be philanthropists and offer creative ways we can all give back. Here are some thought-provoking TED talks that may motivate you to participate in #GivingTuesday this year and for years to come.

Why Giving Away Our Wealth Has Been the Most Satisfying Thing We’ve Done by Bill and Melinda Gates

Wealthy couple Bill and Melinda Gates created the Gates Foundation so they could donate 90% of their wealth, and they discuss why this has been a fulfilling decision for them. They also discuss which aspects of their work inspire and motivate them.

The Way We Think About Charity Is Dead Wrong by Dan Pallotta

Pallotta encourages listeners to think about charity in a new way in this TED talk. He challenges the idea that charities should run with as little money as possible. Instead, Pallotta says we should consider investing more money in leadership and tools for nonprofits to create more positive change in the world.

You Are the Future of Philanthropy by Katherine Fulton

Katherine Fulton gives an inspiring talk that focuses on people who give small donations to charitable causes. Fulton asserts that these donations, although they don’t come from wealthy individuals, could define philanthropy in the near future.

The Why and How of Altruism by Peter Singer

Peter Singer brings up the extremely valid point that if we saw a child injured in a car accident, we’d be inclined to stop and help. However, children are suffering every day from disease and hunger, and need our help just as much as those who suffer physical injuries. Singer asserts that we can be hypocritical in our giving and offers suggestions for how we should give.

Want to Help Africa? Do Business Here by Ngozi Okonjo

Okonjo talks about the praise and criticisms concerning financial donations and charitable assistance in Africa. She challenges and inspires givers to make more of an impact in Africa by doing business on the continent. This makes a significant difference in the African and global economy and can combat some of the issues Africa has faced for centuries.

These TED talks can provide the inspiration you need to find the charities or causes that mean the most to you and give in a way that can better your community and the world.

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott is the CEO and sole shareholder of Commonwealth Capital Corporation in Clearwater, Florida. She is an innovative figure in the equipment leasing and finance field with over four decades of experience who strives to promote and empower female entrepreneurs like herself.

     

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott was the recipient of the 2012 SmartCEO and SmartCEO Best Company Award, ranked in the Top 500 Women-Owned Businesses in the U.S. in 2013, and the 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year Champion.

    Since 1997 Kimberly has been the CEO, sole shareholder and has been elected to the board of directors of the parent corporation, Commonwealth Capital Corporation. On a day to day basis she oversees the Portfolio Advisory Committee, the Audit Committee, the Disaster Recovery Committee and the Executive Committee of the Board. Over the course of her tenure at CCC Kimberly has completely overhauled the business plan to increase revenue, has grown the company’s capabilities, entered new equipment markets, and expanded the company to new locations. Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott has executed her duties flawlessly and consistently discovers ways to improve business strategy and efficiency. Her additional duties include risk management, business strategy, product development, due diligence and parent-company compliance.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    TED Talks To Inspire Philanthropy Leaders

    by Peter Palivos, Attorney
    Community//

    Bill Gates: 35 Inspiring Quotes From The World’s Richest Man

    by Janett Yates
    Community//

    The World’s Top Philanthropists: Who are they and what have they donated to good causes?

    by Morgan Franklin

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.