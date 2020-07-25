5 Must-Read Books To Help You Make the Most of This Unnerving Time

A new poll found Americans are the unhappiest they’ve been in 50 years, according to the COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted in late May by NORC at the University of Chicago. Only 14% of respondents said they were very happy, down 31% from the same period in 2018.

During such painful times, the idea of cultivating personal happiness might seem trivial—selfish, even—but it might just be more important now than ever before. We are all doing the best we can, and these authors are here to help you not only navigate this unnerving time, but gain more hope, motivation, purpose and joy.

All these inspirational reads will help you on your path of self-exploration and promote positive change — perfect if you are on the path to finding more meaning and joy. (And we all need more of that right now.)

Revolution of the Soul: Awaken to Love Through Raw Truth, Radical Healing, and Conscious Action by Sean Corn

Seane’s real purpose is to guide us into a deep, gut-level understanding of our highest Self through yoga philosophy and other tools for emotional healing―not just as abstract ideas but as embodied, fully felt wisdom. Why? To spark a “revolution of the soul” in each of us, so we can awaken to our purpose and become true agents of change. Just a few of the stops along the way include:

The everyday “angels” Seane finds in the gritty corners of New York’s 1980s East Village; her early struggles as a total yoga-class misfit; the profound shadow work and body-based practices that helped her to heal childhood trauma, OCD, unhealthy behaviors, and relationship wounding; hard-earned lessons from some of the most heartbreaking places on the planet; and many other unforgettable teaching stories.

Grab a Copy

Detox Your Thoughts: Quit Negative Self-Talk for Good and Discover the Life You’ve Always Wanted

Clinical psychologist Andrea Bonior has spent over twenty years studying, teaching, and practicing the science of thoughts, emotions, and behavior. In Detox Your Thoughts, she uses the latest research into mindfulness, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to teach you to understand your thoughts–and your body–in a completely different way. With bite-sized psychology takes on the thought patterns that plague most people and a practical approach to quitting negative self-talk for good, Detox Your Thoughts is a transformational read.

Grab a Copy

Joy Seeker: Let Go of What’s Holding You Back So You Can Live the Life You Were Made For by Shannon Kaiser

The relentless pressure to succeed, measure up, and reach for ever higher goals can leave us feeling like we’re just not good enough—or that something’s missing. At the end of the day, after giving it our all, the last thing we want to feel is hopeless, anxious, and disconnected. International speaker and empowerment coach Shannon Kaiser understands why so many of us, despite our best intentions, cling to these patterns. Better yet, Kaiser knows how to get us out of the vicious, draining cycle. Committed to finding meaning, connection, and joy in our day-to-day lives, she’s traveled the world in search of the universal truths and spiritual wisdom we desperately need today. Joy Seeker is her transformational approach to life, drawn from her own life-changing experiences. It is a path to discovering our true self—the hero within.

Grab a Copy

The Universe Is Talking to You: Tap into Signs & Synchronicity to Reveal Magical Moments Every Day

The universe is always communicating with you―whether in the form of angels, guides, and signs from loved ones in spirit or with amazing synchronicities. This book shows you how to decipher the messages the universe is giving you and helps you reaffirm your faith, live with more joy, and experience life as a series of wondrous miracles.

Grab a Copy

Wisdom of the Shamans: What the Ancient Masters Can Teach Us about Love and Life

For generation after generation, Toltec shamans have passed down their wisdom through teaching stories. The purpose of these stories is to implant a seed of knowledge in the mind of the listener, where it can ultimately sprout and blossom into a new and better way of life. In The Wisdom of the Shamans: What the Ancient Masters Can Teach Us About Love and Life, Toltec shaman and master storyteller don Jose Ruiz shares some of the most popular stories from his family’s oral tradition and offers corresponding lessons that illustrate the larger ideas within each story.

Get a Copy