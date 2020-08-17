5 Must Read Books for Business Owners

Books are a must-have in every business owner’s arsenal. It’s an excellent resource for building a solid technical foundation for business creation and management. It’s a unique way to keep yourself up to date with new practices and developments in your industry. Here are five must-read books for business owners and entrepreneurs alike.

The book is a treasure for anyone wanting to learn tried-and-tested business hacks that successful people have used to get to where they are. Tim Ferriss, an acclaimed productivity guru, wrote Tools of Titans contains 673 pages of interviews with over 100 successful business owners. They all took different starting points and journeys to become successful in their respective industries.

A very popular title in the self-help and motivation genre, Mindset by Dr. Carol Dweck, tackles the two primary mindsets – Fixed vs. Growth – that separate the successful people versus the stagnant ones. The book provides numerous real-world examples that readers can connect with and teaches you how to go from having a limiting, fixed mindset to a rewarding, growth mindset.

Dr. Robert Cialdini’s book teaches you how to persuade and influence people. It teaches you the skills to become a better salesperson, an essential skill set that every business owner must-have. The book outlines six universal principles that blend into the power of persuasion. It then teaches you how to use those six principles to predict and drive customer behavior.

A classic by Sun Tzu, The Art of War has been around for decades now, and yet the teachings contained within it remain applicable in modern life and, in this case, business. The book is split into 13 brief chapters, each of which goes into different aspects of warfare. Although the book is warfare-themed, the tips and tricks can be easily applied to existing business practices.

A New York Times bestseller, The Creative Habit by Twyla Tharp, talks about how building and managing a business breeds creativity and how this creativity breeds successful business owners.

There are a plethora of books out there that are aimed towards existing and aspiring business owners. Avoid decision fatigue by using the five recommendations aforementioned in this article.