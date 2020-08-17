5 Must Read Books for Business Owners

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Books are a must-have in every business owner’s arsenal. It’s an excellent resource for building a solid technical foundation for business creation and management. It’s a unique way to keep yourself up to date with new practices and developments in your industry. Here are five must-read books for business owners and entrepreneurs alike.

Tools of Titans

The book is a treasure for anyone wanting to learn tried-and-tested business hacks that successful people have used to get to where they are. Tim Ferriss, an acclaimed productivity guru, wrote Tools of Titans contains 673 pages of interviews with over 100 successful business owners. They all took different starting points and journeys to become successful in their respective industries.

Mindset: The New Psychology of Success

A very popular title in the self-help and motivation genre, Mindset by Dr. Carol Dweck, tackles the two primary mindsets – Fixed vs. Growth – that separate the successful people versus the stagnant ones. The book provides numerous real-world examples that readers can connect with and teaches you how to go from having a limiting, fixed mindset to a rewarding, growth mindset.

Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion

Dr. Robert Cialdini’s book teaches you how to persuade and influence people. It teaches you the skills to become a better salesperson, an essential skill set that every business owner must-have. The book outlines six universal principles that blend into the power of persuasion. It then teaches you how to use those six principles to predict and drive customer behavior.

The Art of War

A classic by Sun Tzu, The Art of War has been around for decades now, and yet the teachings contained within it remain applicable in modern life and, in this case, business. The book is split into 13 brief chapters, each of which goes into different aspects of warfare. Although the book is warfare-themed, the tips and tricks can be easily applied to existing business practices.

The Creative Habit – Learn It and Use It For Life

A New York Times bestseller, The Creative Habit by Twyla Tharp, talks about how building and managing a business breeds creativity and how this creativity breeds successful business owners.

There are a plethora of books out there that are aimed towards existing and aspiring business owners. Avoid decision fatigue by using the five recommendations aforementioned in this article.

Steven Lewis Weiner

Steven Lewis Weiner, Business Owner at Banner Stakes

Owner of Invention Xpress and Banner Stakes, Steven Lewis Weiner is a dedicated business owner and innovator based in San Francisco. Since 2012, Steven Lewis Weiner and the Banner Stakes team have helped companies reduce liability and convey warnings with their high quality and durable barrier systems. Most recently, Steven Lewis Weiner launched Invention Xpress, a company that provides a complete startup partnership for entrepreneurs with an idea for a product or company. Though Weiner invested in both of his companies, he is constantly conceptualizing new ideas. To keep up with the latest from Steven Lewis Weiner, connect with him on LinkedIn!

