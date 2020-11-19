5 Must-Read Books For Aspiring Entrepreneurs

I’m always being asked “What books do you recommend?!” when someone is starting their own business or wants to begin their journey to a happier, more fulfilling life and career. I’m apparently well known for being obsessed with my self development books because I swear I get that question weekly.

These are the books that have really made an impact on my life and business over the last two years. Some of them I’m even planning to read (or listen to on Audible) again! I hope you find them as helpful as I did!

1. When To Jump: If The Job You Have Isn’t The Life You Want by Mike Lewis. I adorrrrre this book. I think this may have been the first self-development book I ever read! This is a book that contains stories from over forty business owners, both big and small, and how they got started. It goes so much deeper than that, though. They give you key takeaways on what they learned and what they would change. And it goes into detail on the “Jump Curve”…”four steps to wholeheartedly pursuing the career of your dreams―through experiences from a variety of people who have jumped and never looked back“. It was an incredible read. I plan to continue going back to it every time I need that boost of motivation to keep moving forward again!

2. What It Takes by Raegan Moya-Jones. Okay, so the fact that she has the same name (and spelling) as my daughter is a coincidence. I happened to stumble across Raegan Moya-Jones after my daughter was already born LOL. Raegan is the founder of Aden & Anais baby essentials. Her book is the inspiring story about changing her career, building a $100 million business, and playing by her own rules, all while being a mother. I fell in love with her straight forward and real story. She didn’t have an MBA or well-connected friends and she shows you how you can build a business without them.

3. Get Over Your Damn Self by Romi Neustadt. This book is definitely geared toward network marketing, but there is still a ton of good info for other business owners in it. If you’re in network marketing, this is literally a necessity. She’s a no-BS straight-shooter with A TON of tactical skills to teach to build the business you and your team want. She works through your mindset with you and teaches you how to stop listening to the negative voices in your head. It’s one of the most (if not THE most) highly recommended books in the network marketing field, especially if you’ve been at it for a while and are feeling stuck!

4. You Can Have It All, Just Not At The Same Damn Time by Romi Neustadt. Another A+ for Romi on this one. Since Romi is also a mom, wife, coach, author, etc…she really knows how to represent the life of “having it all”. This book goes into more of the details and issues that arise once you have started to establish your business. She explains how to say yes to your goals, dreams, and your true self without giving up other things in life. Understanding how to recognize and embrace your true self and desires, creating kickass habits, and how to stop feeling like an imposter in your life are just some of the topics covered in this book that are so crucial to us as business owners.

5. Everything is Figureoutable by Marie Forleo. Ahhh, Marie. I flippin’ love this girl. From her hip hop moves to her big hair and swears, she’s my kinda gal. Her book is exactly what it sounds like – understanding how everything is figureoutable. Realizing your destructive thoughts and turning them into constructive thoughts! She retrains your brain to think creatively and positively. In the words of Cheryl Strayed, it’s “a must-read for anyone who wants to face their fears, fulfill their dreams, and find a better way forward.” No matter what your end goal is in life…(leaving a job you hate, learning how to dance, grow a business, etc)…she’ll show you how. And you’ll live the rest of your life knowing everything is figureoutable!

What books have really stuck out to you? I always love a book recommendations!