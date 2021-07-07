5 Morning Habits for a Successful and Abundant Life

Nearly all successful and wealthy people have a morning routine. A morning routine is powerful because it sets the tone for the rest of your day. If you begin your day stressed and unfocused, you’ll likely have a stressed and unproductive day.

However, if you start your morning strong and set the intention on what you want to achieve, you can create a productive, focused, energetic, and abundant day.

So, which of these morning habits will you try?

1. Wake Up Early

Did you know that if you were to get up just one hour earlier each morning, you would gain 15 days in a year? That’s a lot of precious time to gain right there.

Waking up early in the morning is great for getting organized, strategic thinking, and planning. Many successful people wake up early so that they can use the quiet time to plan the day. More specifically, there are fewer distractions in the morning that could get you off track.

Mornings are when you absorb the most information, so focus on the things that really matter for the day rather than getting up late and rushing through your schedule before you even begin.

2. Mediate First Thing in the Morning

Successful people like Oprah, Tim Ferris, Joe Dispenza, and Tony Robbins all start their day with meditation. Practice meditation has been scientifically proven to change the structure of your brain.

“Morning meditations help you create a new personality and future. You’re mentally rehearsing who you want to be in your day. With the combination of clear intentions and elevated emotions, you can prime your brain and body into a new state of being.” Joe Dispenza

So, starting the day with only a 10-minute meditation can help you set the intention of creating a successful and abundant day. You’ll also stay focused for longer and boost your spirituality.

3. Practice “Law of Attraction” Journaling

The law of attraction suggests that positive thoughts bring positive results into a person’s life, while negative thoughts bring adverse outcomes. Since everything is energy, you have to deliberately create the energy you want more of.

Even though the law of attraction hasn’t been scientifically proven, many wealthy people use this method to attract their fortune and success. And one step in practicing the law of attraction is to write a gratitude journal every morning.

The idea is to be thankful for the things you want to attract into your life and feeling the emotions of already having them. The combination of writing down the things you most desire in life and feeling the feelings of already having them helps you raise your frequency and attract it faster.

4. Keep Your Body Moving

Morning exercise is a daily habit of many successful leaders. Even if it’s only going for a walk in nature, working out in the morning sets you up for the day with energy, focus, and enthusiasm.

Exercise increases endorphin levels and helps you handle stress better. Your relationships with loved ones and coworkers will also be happier and calmer. Best of all, you’re also gaining other health benefits, such as better cardiovascular health, increased muscle mass, and fat loss.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson starts his day with either a run or a session on the elliptical. It energizes him for the rest of his day.

5. Avoid Checking Your Phone in the Morning

Admit it or not, your smartphone is a significant contributor to stress and distractions. Checking your phone right after waking primes your brain for distraction.

Also, seeing or reading something negative first thing in the morning can trigger your stress response and put you on edge for the rest of the day.

So, set your phone on airplane mode and wake up without notifications that’ll get you distracted. Your alarm clock will still work.

So, there you have five morning habits that will help you create a successful life. Now it’s your turn to implement these and set yourself up for growth and abundance. Remember that you don’t have to use all of them. Keep trying these morning habits out and see which of them works the best for you. And if you already have a routine that helped you create success, make sure to share it with us in the comments below. We would love to hear from you.