5 Minutes/5Questions with @AllThatGlittersOnTheGram

You may know her as the famed bridal designer and TLC’s “Say Yes To The Dress” star.

Over her expansive career, she has collaborated with brands like BHLDN and launched Holy Matrimoji, a set of wedding stickers based on her illustrations.

Currently in the midst of a legal dispute, she is now known as @AllThatGlittersOnTheGram as she forges on with her fiancé, Conrad Louis and dog Winnie by her side.

Here are 5 Minutes/5 Questions with wedding dress designer, All That Glitters on the Gram:

When did you know that you wanted to design wedding dresses?

ATGOTG: It piqued my interest very early in life because of the romantic and emotional value. I was not only a child of the 90’s getting lost in every single Disney Princess movie, but also my Grandmother taught me to sew quite young. Design and art have been so instrumental in my growth as a person; they are part of who I am.

Briefly share how you became @allthatglittersonthegram.

ATGOTG: My fiancé and I started @allthatglittersonthegram back in April of 2020 to supplement our Podcast, All That Glitters. Originally this account was intended for the both of us to share and grow alongside the topics we highlight in our episodes. Unfortunately, in December of 2020, I was met with a lawsuit and a TRO was granted that stripped me of the Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest accounts affiliated with my birth name. That was when I started using @allthatglittersonthegram as my main speaking platform, in addition to using it for our Podcast. I am so grateful for social media because it’s allowed me to share my truth, stay positive, and keep a community that I deeply care about up-to-date on the recent changes in my life.

How has this time in your career changed your perception of teamwork and collaboration?

ATGOTG: While a lot has been taken from me during this time, it has made me focus more intently on what remains and how I can rebuild. While there are parts of my story that have been tremendously traumatic, I am grateful it’s added some grit and toughness to my plate. I am also extremely inspired by the idea of being able to empower others through my experience and contribute to a community with purpose. I’ve learned that the best teams and collaborations are built on integrity where people feel acknowledged and respected.

What is your one piece of advice for young designers looking to get into the industry?

ATGOTG: Take care of yourself … and kindness is currency.

My book, The Love List changed my life. What are the top three characteristics on your Love List (characteristics or qualities you are looking for in a potential mate or current mate)?

ATGOTG: Honesty, ambition, and playfulness.