5 Minutes/ 5 Questions with Rich McCor aka Paperboyo

I first came across Rich McCor’s amazing work on Instagram aka @Paperboyo.

Rich skillfully combines his paper art with iconic worldwide landmarks to create unique works of art. Based in Brighton, UK, he has worked with celebrities like Will Smith and companies like Paramount, Disney and the Jumeirah Group.

Here are 5 Minutes/ 5 Questions with artist, Rich McCor:

How did you become a Paper Creative?

RM: It started because I wanted to make music videos on a budget. I saw a film called “The Science of Sleep ‘ where some sequences were made with cardboard and paper sets, and after watching it I decided to emulate that for a music video for my friend’s band. That was the start of the rabbit hole into a world of papercraft and when I discovered photography, that’s how I combined the two to come across the style I’ve now adopted.

How has the pandemic changed the way you work?

RM: It was a chance to fall back in love with what I do. I’ve spent the last four years travelling the world and chasing deadlines for various clients and projects, and being stuck at home was a good chance to actually go back to the roots of my photography which is basically just messing around, making mistakes and finding out what works. When you’re constantly working for brands, you don’t really have the opportunity or space to make errors as the work obviously has to be of a high quality. However, it’s in making mistakes that you find new ideas, so my lockdown was spent seeing what new ideas and ideas I could come up with when the world opened up again.

Why do you think your audience gravitates to your art?

RM: I think it’s a healthy mix of surprise, wit, uniqueness and it doesn’t take itself seriously.

Your work involves using a few mediums. How do you disconnect when you want to recharge?

RM: I genuinely love what I do so I’m not sure I ever fully disconnect from it, but I love being drawn into other people’s passions as a distraction from my own work. I’m an advocate of people doing what they love (not necessarily as a job, but making time for passions as a hobby at least), so I love being with people who have something they’re good at and enjoy doing.

My book, The Love List changed my life. What are the top three characteristics on your Love List (characteristics or qualities you are looking for in a potential mate or current mate)?

RM: I think having a passion is very attractive, having respect for other people’s passions is important too and then the third thing is probably that mysterious chemistry that I’m not sure anyone can really define but if that’s missing then it’s not going to work.