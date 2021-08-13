Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Minutes/ 5 Questions with Rich McCor aka Paperboyo

An interview series that explores success and mental well-being.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I first came across Rich McCor’s amazing work on Instagram aka @Paperboyo. 

Rich skillfully combines his paper art with iconic worldwide landmarks to create unique works of art. Based in Brighton, UK, he has worked with celebrities like Will Smith and companies like Paramount, Disney and the Jumeirah Group.

Here are 5 Minutes/ 5 Questions with artist, Rich McCor:

How did you become a Paper Creative?

RM: It started because I wanted to make music videos on a budget. I saw a film called “The Science of Sleep ‘ where some sequences were made with cardboard and paper sets, and after watching it I decided to emulate that for a music video for my friend’s band. That was the start of the rabbit hole into a world of papercraft and when I discovered photography, that’s how I combined the two to come across the style I’ve now adopted.

How has the pandemic changed the way you work?

RM: It was a chance to fall back in love with what I do. I’ve spent the last four years travelling the world and chasing deadlines for various clients and projects, and being stuck at home was a good chance to actually go back to the roots of my photography which is basically just messing around, making mistakes and finding out what works. When you’re constantly working for brands, you don’t really have the opportunity or space to make errors as the work obviously has to be of a high quality. However, it’s in making mistakes that you find new ideas, so my lockdown was spent seeing what new ideas and ideas I could come up with when the world opened up again.

Why do you think your audience gravitates to your art?

RM: I think it’s a healthy mix of surprise, wit, uniqueness and it doesn’t take itself seriously.

Your work involves using a few mediums. How do you disconnect when you want to recharge?

RM: I genuinely love what I do so I’m not sure I ever fully disconnect from it, but I love being drawn into other people’s passions as a distraction from my own work. I’m an advocate of people doing what they love (not necessarily as a job, but making time for passions as a hobby at least), so I love being with people who have something they’re good at and enjoy doing. 

My book, The Love List changed my life. What are the top three characteristics on your Love List (characteristics or qualities you are looking for in a potential mate or current mate)?

RM: I think having a passion is very attractive, having respect for other people’s passions is important too and then the third thing is probably that mysterious chemistry that I’m not sure anyone can really define but if that’s missing then it’s not going to work.

Elena Murzello, Registered Nurse, MBA, Actress and author of a book called "The Love List". An Aquarian with passions for fashion, beauty, travel and food.

Elena Murzello, always had big dreams. The daughter of a Filipino-Chinese mother and an Italian-East Indian father, she comes by her exotic global influences naturally. After pursuing degrees at the University of Victoria (Nursing), and the University of British Columbia where she got her MBA, she packed her passport and headed out to the airport. Stops in Buenos Aires, London, Paris, Barcelona, Rome, Dubai and Tokyo gave this world traveler a true appreciation of the international lifestyle. But she felt she needed a partner, so she scribbled down a “love list” and immediately met her boyfriend of ten years. When that relationship ended, she felt other women could benefit from her advice, so she authored the book The Love List: A Guide To Getting Who You Want, which was published in 2013.

Since 2013, Elena has appeared on the Tamron Hall Show, NBC News BETTER, The Today Show (Australia) and Good Morning Washington. She has also published countless pieces for both online and print: Thrive Global, Huffington Post Canada, Cosmopolitan UK, BELLA and RESIDENT Magazine.

Besides being a published author, the multi-talented Murzello also secured a reoccurring acting role on the Showtime series The L Word, (available on Netflix) and has appeared in television commercials for international brands such as AT&T as well as numerous local TV spots; she holds both SAG and ACTRA qualifications.

 

