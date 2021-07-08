5 Minutes/5 Questions with Kaidy Jimenez Solesky and Karol Jimenez Pagano

Designers, founders and sisters, Kaidy Jimenez Solesky and Karol Jimenez Pagano of Nina Nieves launched their first outerwear collection. Inspired by the easy elegance and graceful style of their grandmothers, the brand’s introductory piece is a timeless cape.

Here are 5 Minutes/5 Questions with founders and designers, Kaidy Jimenez Solesky and Karol Jimenez Pagano of Nina Nieves:

You started Nina Nieves as a shout out to the strong matriarchs in your family. What’s in the name?

KJS and KJP: Our brand is named after our mother, Nina Nieves. We thought it was appropriate since the inspiration and tone of the brand really revolves around family and inspiring women. She has been our muse since day one. Beautiful inside and out, graceful, kind and resilient. The juxtaposition of femininity and strength has always been inspiring.

You are a sister designing duo. Tell me something about your teamwork that makes the dream work.

KJS and KJP: We’re best friends and sisters before business partners and we leave room for that in our day-to-day conversations. We’ve created a brand that is an extension of our personalities too, so we have fun with it. On the business side – we know what our strengths and weaknesses are and instinctively know who should take the lead on what, which is great because we are able to accomplish a lot more. That’s not to say that we don’t include the other in certain areas. At the end of the day, our success is a culmination of both our efforts and opinions.

Not all superheroes wear capes. Who is an everyday hero that you would like to see in yours?

KJS and KJP: It’s difficult to narrow it down to just one, but we would love to see Eva Langoria style the NN cape. She’s just so multifaceted and interesting. A mother, talented actress, producer with a goal of giving Hispanics a voice. The She Se Puede podcast and the list goes on and on. In addition to her wonderful work, she’s simply beautiful with an approachable style.

Describe the outfit that could take your Nina Nieves cape from day to night?

KJS and KJP: The cape is truly the statement piece. We like to style it with a structured mini dress. The combination can easily transition your look from day to evening by pairing it with flats during the day to run errands and then kick it up a notch with kitten heels and a bold lip for an evening look.

My book, The Love List changed my life. What are the top three characteristics on your Love List (characteristics or qualities you are looking for in a potential mate or current mate)?

KJS and KJP: We think as we grow personally, what we need from our partners also evolve. Recently, we found it essential to have a husband that is supportive, and we are grateful to have that. Being in business and a woman is no easy feat. It truly takes a village and having a supportive husband that helps while cheering you on professionally can ease some of the day-to-day stress that comes with being a female entrepreneur.