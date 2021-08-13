5 Minutes/ 5 Questions with author, Patricia Wooster

Full disclosure: I’ve never met Patricia Wooster in person. Yet in January, she graciously allowed me to join her ongoing weekly Club House moderator panel (Find us at the Power of Writing & Publishing a Book, part of the Write Your High Impact Book Club).

While her University of Kansas degree in Creative Writing served as a solid base, Patricia’s real entry into the publishing world came as a fact checker for Simon & Schuster. Now a traditionally published author of thirteen nonfiction books, she has two self-published books in the works. Her latest offering, is the Female Entrepreneur’s Playbook where Patricia teams up with other amazing women to share secret strategies of the business world.

Here are 5 Minutes/ 5 Questions with best-selling author, Patricia Wooster:

Briefly describe how you went from Corporate Software Executive to Best-Selling traditionally/self-published author.

PW: I graduated college with degrees in Psychology and Creative Writing but was told by a parent, “you’ll never make a living as a writer.” So, I grabbed a job in tech sales and followed that path for many years. After the birth of my first child, I quit sales and put pen to paper to write a YA fiction book. The book was terrible and was picked up by zero agents or publishers, but I was determined.

An author friend introduced me to fact-checking, which is the most tedious job publishing companies struggle to find freelancers to do. Every word, sentence, and statement in a nonfiction book has to be verified before a book goes out to publication. I checked over 300 books and used it as an opportunity to network with editors at some of the largest publishing houses.

Getting a book deal with Simon & Schuster was my dream, so I built strong relationships with them. I volunteered to do a couple of work-for-hire writing projects for them. I hit all of my deadlines a week early, said “yes” to everything, and ensured I was the easiest author they had in their line-up.

It worked. In 2016, I casually mentioned my nonfiction book idea to one of the editors during a call. She loved it and allowed me to bypass the submission requirement of having an agent. She even helped me write the book proposal and query letter. Within two months, I had a signed contract for Ignite Your Spark, which was released in 2017.

Your newest book, Female Entrepreneur’s Playbook gives insight on how to create a successful business from the POV of female entrepreneurs. Detail the timeliness of the book in a post pandemic world.

PW: I am so passionate about this project. I feel there is so much mystery and misinformation when it comes to starting a home-based business. I wanted to remove the barrier of entry for women interested in creating a business by providing a mastermind in a book format.

I think we learned during the pandemic that a serious business can be conducted out of the home. It doesn’t have to be some small side-hustle. Many of us are growing large 6 and 7-figure businesses in a spare bedroom, managing remote employees, and serving clients who live worldwide. It’s about making our expertise and talents into a product or service that we can offer those who need it.

With that comes a huge responsibility. I wanted to make sure we didn’t paint an overly rosy picture of being an entrepreneur. It’s important to present the failures, frustrations, and challenges too. This book offers a 360-degree view of the highs, lows, and in-betweens so that the reader can benefit from the author’s experiences.

What is the greatest lesson about life you have learned from collaborating with other women entrepreneurs?

PW: I’ve learned that we are better together … 100%. Many participants have similar businesses but have formed amazing partnerships and relationships due to this book project. This has led to collaborations that extend way past this book.

We are in constant communication due to our marketing efforts of this book to his USA Today bestseller list and have gotten to know each other well. We cheerlead each other in both business and personal accomplishments and challenges. It’s a community we have built and will continue to benefit from in the future.

What is your one piece of advice for budding authors/ writers looking to get published?

PW: Just do it. If you have expertise that can provide value and an impact on someone else, then write your book. Don’t get caught up in worrying about whether you’ll self-publish or traditionally publish. Focus on your book’s content, your audience, and the quality of the project. Then it doesn’t matter what platform you use to deliver your book. At the end of the day, it’s your name on the book’s cover that matters.

My book, The Love List changed my life. What are the top three characteristics on your Love List (characteristics or qualities you are looking for in a potential mate or current mate)?

PW: Authenticity, Sense of Humor, and Compassion