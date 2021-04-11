Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Little Things That Can Seriously Improve the Quality of Startup Founder Life

Don't be just one more startup founder, be the one.

If you are a startup founder most probably you’ve already heard this famous line – the quality of your life defines the quality of your startup.

When you find yourself in a negative thinking loop, when you can’t concentrate, when you are overstressed and lacking focus, be sure, your startup reflects it like a mirror.

When you feel confident despite the uncertainty, when you approach every challenge from the place of curiosity, when you face downs with courage, your startup gets stronger.

Now, there’s no way any of us, including you, dear founders, can avoid the pain, but while pain is inevitable, suffering is optional.

Below are the 5 little things that are used by most successful founders to improve their lives on a daily basis.

1. Feed your mind with healthy food.

This means being aware of triggers (i.e. reading news in the morning is a sure negativity trigger), creating healthy information boundaries (because you only have one head and it is not a trash can), blocking meditation and nothing time on your calendar (because if you can’t sit with yourself, how can you sit with anything or anyone else), read (a lot, but not magazines), journal (this is the way to give your thoughts meaning and form).

2. Feed your body with healthy food.

This means you shall be aware of products you consume on daily basis. Be creative with your diet, try new recipes, treat yourself well. Here it is essential to apply radical acceptance, radical ownership, and radical love.

3. Sleep.

Know your power hours – utilize them for work and creative activities. Be aware of the time when you are less naturally concentrated when you tend to dive into mindless internet searches or series watching – instead use them for sleep.

4. Exercise.

Because you deserve to be fit and energized. And without a proper daily exercise routine, it will hardly be possible. Don’t tell – yeah, I know, I need to start going to the gym – instead, buy a Peloton or whatever else you prefer and start physically upgrading yourself one exercise at a time.

5. Listen.

And listen, like you mean it. Above all – listen to yourself. Understand your mood swings, your habits, your most sacred wishes, understand what you are saying that isn’t heard, and what you are silent about that needs to be said. Understand yourself first, then do your best to understand others.

This is it. As always, simple, not easy.

These little things will help you enhance your health, wealth, presence, body, and mind.

Apply accordingly.

Alla Adam, Smart Human | Lean Life, Career, & Startup Coach at biohack.yourself

Alla Adam is an investor, and a certified professional coach with an MBA, MS & BS in international economic relations and marketing. Alla also holds two executive education certifications from Yale University and Harvard Law School, both in strategic negotiations. She is an affiliate member at The Institute of Coaching, McLean/Harvard Medical School, and HeartMath Institute.

Alla is proudly future-proofing humans across the globe since 2003.

Alla's Client list includes smart humans from such companies & institutions as Amazon, Google, Kraft Heinz, Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Danone, PepsiCo, Nestle, JTI, Ernst & Young, BlaBlaCar, Forbes, London Business School, University of Chicago Booth School of Business, etc.

She is an author of the Million Dollar Coach Playbook, an advocate for womxn & LGBTQ rights, and a promoter of a healthy lifestyle.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

