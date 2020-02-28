“5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing” with Dr. William Seeds & Maggie Berghoff

Don’t try to do too much. Many people make it so complicated, and try to do all of the things they see in blogs, podcasts, and social media. This is a recipe for disaster. Instead, pick just one healthy habit to implement in your life, master that, then add another. Keep it simple — that’s the key to success. Otherwise, you may stick to all your new habits for a little, but become mentally overwhelmed and end up taking 5 steps back and undoing all the process made toward a healthier you. I remember I personally was guilty of this. I’d research all the best tips, advice and guidance then combine it all into one massive list of “rules” for myself, stick to it for a few weeks, “mess up,” and spiral into a downward mess of binge eating, staying up late, and then using fitness as punishment to burn the calories. It’s the opposite now. I workout in ways that make me feel on top of the world, fuel my body with simple nourishing foods and stay away from foods I know that make me inflamed, feel sick and prioritize self-care during the day.

I had the pleasure to interview Maggie Berghoff, NP. Maggie is a licensed Medical Expert, Functional Medicine Nurse Practitioner, Celebrity Health Coach, and Peak Performance Expert. Maggie is a Celebrity Health Consultant and Functional Medicine Nurse Practitioner turned Health Entrepreneur who owns a luxury health consulting business, optimizing the health of celebrities, performers, professional athletes, and top executives.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Maggie! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

Ata super young age of 13, I started my rollercoaster journey in fitness and wellness after my mom was diagnosed with Stage 3 Colon cancer. Nutrition became a major part of our household. That combined with beginning to take my grade-school cheerleading and gymnastics pretty seriously led me to become interested in what I was putting into my body and my overall health.

By college, I “thought” I was a pro at fitness and wellness, and everyone around me praised me on my level of motivation, commitment, and drive to stay active. I physically appeared very fit and vibrant but little did I know, I was doing all the wrong things. I was following one-size-fits-all advice of online fitness programs, to a “t” and burning my body out to the max while cutting out entire food groups, namely fats and carbohydrates.

After experiencing major autoimmune disease due to nutrient deficiencies and poor hormonal balance I had created, I finally learned the true way to achieve fitness and wellness goals, without hurting your body in the process, but rather helping it.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Less than one year into my career, I was invited into a “secret and elite” entrepreneurs group with Richard Branson, a major entrepreneur billionaire (the members invited had to be women entrepreneurs making $500K or more each year to be considered, which I definitely wasn’t at the time). I felt like I was invited by accident really, and didn’t feel like I belonged in this group, hanging with Richard at his houses in South Africa and Necker Island, chatting business. So I said no! Until a few months later a friend of mine shed some light into how awesome it was that I was invited and that I should always want to be the “dumbest one in the room,” as it will help me to elevate and grow in an accelerated way. So I called back and asked if I could still join. It’s been the best experience ever! We are now official partners with Virgin Unite and in talks with Oprah and Michelle Obama for some major things coming up.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I paid someone $35,100 for mentorship without signing a contract! I was just starting out in my career and was fresh out of graduate school. Looking back, I can’t believe I did that, and it’s not that humorous I suppose — because after I became pretty successful, the mentor ended up coming back three years later sending me a cease and desist demands for having a competing business model and using his “intellectual property.” It was crazy! Lesson and take-away, never ever be afraid to ask for time to review a contract, no matter how soon you want to begin in the relationship or who it is! Let me say it again — ALWAYS have a lawyer review the contract!!

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I’m a certified Nurse Practitioner, which definitely gives me a unique contribution to the world of fitness and wellness. Many influencers in this space don’t have a medical degree. I believe my credentials are a huge benefit to my clients, as I’m able to really dig deep into their biochemistry and guide them to reaching their goals in the most fool-proof and accelerated way.

Although my techniques are simple and sustainable, it’s all backed by science and one’s own biochemical individuality, which is a game-changer. I also walk my talk!

I’m a wife, mom of two little boys, own a thriving business, travel constantly, and yet still maintain the highest standards of health, wellness, and fitness. I totally prioritize myself and let my tribe in to see all the “real life” behind the scenes for what I do on a daily basis. I share a lot on social media, so instead of the old school physician-patient type of relationship, it’s like having your practitioner in your back pocket, and getting to hang with them every day!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Too many to count! I am so grateful for those who have helped me along the way. I’ve intentionally chosen who I surround myself with so I can continue to experience successes even at times when I can’t wrap my head around it.

My peers allow me to dream big, impact more, and never give up! One person who really helped shaped me was a doctor friend I met at my first ever business conference. We clicked as friends right away, and I actually ended up buying his automated practitioner’s training program in hopes of marketing my practice better.

I had already had a mentor but wasn’t getting clients in the door and making money, which is obviously a problem in business. Well, the program turned out to not be a great fit, and on our call together where I was telling him I didn’t love the program and want to discontinue, he asked what else he could help me with. I said “connections!”

I knew I had something huge to offer and was going to kill it in this space, but I needed some top connections. He connected me to THE best inner circles of elite entrepreneurs, which provided my business with major instantaneous growth and momentum. A great lesson to never be afraid to ask for what you want!

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

Trying to do too much. Many people make it so complicated, and try to do all of the things they see in blogs, podcasts, and social media. This is a recipe for disaster. Instead, pick just one healthy habit to implement in your life, master that, then add another. Keep it simple — that’s the key to success. Otherwise, you may stick to all your new habits for a little, but become mentally overwhelmed and end up taking 5 steps back and undoing all the process made toward a healthier you. I remember I personally was guilty of this. I’d research all the best tips, advice and guidance then combine it all into one massive list of “rules” for myself, stick to it for a few weeks, “mess up,” and spiral into a downward mess of binge eating, staying up late, and then using fitness as punishment to burn the calories. It’s the opposite now. I workout in ways that make me feel on top of the world, fuel my body with simple nourishing foods and stay away from foods I know that make me inflamed, feel sick and prioritize self-care during the day. Assuming you will just do it without a plan. I don’t care who you are or how you function, you need a plan if you want to truly live a healthy lifestyle long-term. Want to eat more veggies? You better know exactly what day and time you’ll block in to purchase, wash, and prep your veggies, or I can almost guarantee it won’t happen. Trying to get to the gym each day? It better be in your calendar, the same as any appointment would be. Seeking external motivation. I used to be a victim to this as well, and still am in a sense, I admit. You say you’re not working out, eating well, getting to bed on time because your significant other, friends, or family aren’t prioritizing those things, and it’s hard to do it when they aren’t. News flash — it’s not their job to up-level themselves for you. It’s your priority and duty to find the motivation within yourself to become the best person you can be, inside and out. You know that implementing these healthy habits makes you feel better, smile more, and knock it out of the park in everything else you do. So why wait for someone else to motivate you? You take the lead, it’s your body and no one else is responsible for it but you. Scheduleand budget self-care, just like you would an appointment to get your oil changed on your car or a house payment. It’s non-negotiable! Put it in your calendar and it’s a “can’t miss” appointment you need to keep. When my clients prioritize self-care like an appointment, it elevates all other areas of their life. They feel most inspired to eat healthier, increase movement, and are more productive during the day. My favorite must-dos is monthly “meetings” aka a massage, facial or a trip to a sensory deprivation tank. If you don’t know what a sensory deprivation tank is, it’s over 1,000 lbs of detoxifying Epsom salts in a tank of water that you float in for about an hour. The salts are so dense you float without trying, like the Dead Sea. It’s total relaxation, detoxification, decreases swelling and inflammation, and boosts nutrient levels. Yes, please! Admit it, when you feel put together, pampered, and refreshed, it radiates in your confidence and makes for a much better day. You know you’re looking great, and it will motivate you to choose healthier lifestyle habits during the day. It uplifts your mood, and therefore everyone’s mood around you. Instead of wanting to hide away, not see anyone, and eat junk, you want to be seen and social. That simple act of getting yourself fully ready in the morning may motivate you to get on and do a video training for your audience, approach your boss for a raise, meet those friends out for an after work beverage. I know for me, working from home, I absolutely am tempted every day just to stay in my leggings + baggy shirt, throw my hair in a pony, and call it a day. However, when I do take the extra 30 minutes to do my hair, makeup, and put on an outfit I love, I get more work done and show up for my tribe on Instagram in a massively different way. It does make a difference! I also want to knock it out of the park with my health habits, like hydrating, exercising, getting outside for fresh air, tidying up my workspace, and nourishing my body with nutritious foods.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

Motivation to carry on with healthy habits throughout the day. If you get a workout in at the start of your day, you’ll feel refreshed, on top of the world, and ready to combat whatever comes your way. Fitness builds confidence. More hydration! It’s crazy how much less water I drink when I don’t workout that day. You don’t realize it but when working out, you consume a lot of water! Yes, you’re sweating as well, but if you’re like me, you’re drinking pre-workout water (I use organic electrolytes!), a water bottle full for protein powder post-workout and a massive water bottle during and after the workout. Brain health. When you work out, your brain and mental clarity become sharper. It boosts daytime productivity and helps you to accomplish tasks at a quicker rate. You always retain information better when implementing fitness into your day!

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

Trick question, I don’t really recommend any particular exercises. The best exercises are the ones that excite you and make you look forward to working out and feeling amazing afterward!! The right type of exercise is simply the one you will do — it can be lifting, cycling, swimming, yoga, pilates, a dance class, hiking. In general, I encourage clients to incorporate a mix of strength training, mobility, and cardiac activity, and always cycle up what they are doing for added benefits to the body, just as you benefit from cycling the foods you consume. Varied and diverse is highly beneficial.

In my experience, many people begin an exercise regimen but stop because they get too sore afterwards. What ideas would you recommend to someone who plays sports or does heavy exercise to shorten the recovery time, and to prevent short term or long term injury?

We work with many of the top athletes in the world. Recovery is a major part of that. One thing we are sure of is that the client is consuming the right targeted nutrients for their body, so it can perform at its best. We actually get a detailed blood-work panel done on them to know precisely what they need more or less of to fuel their cells, and even which foods may be causing inflammation and damage in their body (even healthy ones, like celery, could be the culprit!). Another thing we do for recovery is introduce light therapy. Our clients are using red light therapy, Vitamin D UVB therapy, and infrared light therapy. This helps to recover from fitness, as well as strengthen their organs, tissues, and muscles. It also detoxifies the body on a surface and a deep level. The last thing I’d recommend is visiting a floatation tank spa! It’s called “sensory deprivation tanks” or “float pods.” They are big tanks of over 1000 lbs of epsom salts, which will reduce inflammation from workouts in a major way, and allow for faster recovery.

There are so many different diets today. Can you share what kind of diet you follow? Which diet do you recommend to most of your clients?

I don’t follow any sort of “diet” any longer, and I’m healthier than I’ve ever been in my life. I’ve fully reversed my autoimmune disease, Hashimoto’s, which is when your body attacks your thyroid gland. My symptoms of bloating, fatigue, and weight gain are now non-existent. What I did, and what I recommend to my clients is to nourish the body according to one’s own biochemical individuality. This means knowing your specific nutrient levels, gut health status, and food intolerances, and eat targeted according to those results, for the most part, and allow yourself to eat without restriction. In general, it comes down to eating real food, keeping it simple, and varying the types of foods you consume. Even without lab-work, you can reduce inflammation in your body and resolve many symptoms solely by focusing on eating real foods, and staying away from packaged items, even if labeled “organic” or “vegan” or “gluten-free.” These labels do not mean “healthy.” Another thing is to switch up what you’re eating! Don’t eat the same things day in and out, which many of my clients do prior to coming to me. They thrive on that structure, but it’s one of the very things that will halt their health and wellness goals. Your body needs a varied and diverse make-up of all sorts of vegetables, fruits, proteins, oils, etc. It helps to populate the gut microbiome and fully provide your body with the nutrients it needs.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Not really, think certain people had an impact my life versus one particular book.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Education for moms pre-pregnancy to get their bodies and minds in a healthy state, so they can conceive and grow healthy babies. It’s shown that the state of the mother greatly impacts their child’s health. Anxious mom’s birth anxious babies. Moms eating a healthy, nutritious diet during pregnancy usually births healthy and calm babies. By what we, as moms, put in and on our bodies, we can literally change our genes and create little babies who are stronger and healthier than we are. It’s absolutely incredible. I believe there’s a major lack of education and desire for moms to be extra cautious about their own health when trying to conceive and when going through a pregnancy, and if we can change that, we can change the health, and therefore overall life, of our future generations.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

This is almost embarrassing, but “might as well share, might as well smile,” is one of my favorite quotes I always have in the back of my mind. Do you recognize it? It’s an Alan Jackson song, “Little Bitty” from way back when! I even had it as my “Senior Quote” in high-school (I was a major country fan). I truly believe this, though. Life is so short. Life can also be whatever you choose for it to be. The energy we carry with us day to day can either provide us with a beautiful and fulfilling life full of love and abundance, or a not so great one. I choose to always share, smile, and simply live and love to the fullest.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Kristen Bell! She seems super fun, honest, and outgoing, and we’d just lose the entire day chatting all things life, kids, hubbys, and business!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!