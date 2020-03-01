“5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing” with Dr. William Seeds & Ana Carolina Trida

Set goals, setting personal goals is a great idea for anyone who wants to make a dream or wish come true, also start the day thanking. Thank for all the good things that happen in your life, instead of complaining.Take this moment to think about the good things you will do during the day, and just have positive thoughts.

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ana Carolina Trida. Ana Trida is a Brazilian Nurse, married, Mom of 2, with over 17 years’ experience and extremely passionate about Lymphatic Drainage. She’s a therapist, specialist in Lymphatic Drainage, who attends A-list celebrities, actress and models in London, her technique has helped many people improve their quality of life, their self-esteem, improving the body as a whole, relieving bloating, aches, and discomforts. She based in London, she does home visits and also attends in hotels when she’s called by her international clients.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

Well, I am a nurse in my home country Brazil, I worked at renowned hospitals in Sao Paulo and for nine years at Red’ Or São Luiz. After years working with Oncology, I decided to get a second Postgraduate Degree in Aesthetics focusing on Lymphatic Drainage.

After the birth of her second child, I decided to leave the Hospital to have better schedules to reconcile with the new lifestyle as a mother of two and professional. While trying to get back to body shape, I felt comfortable with this treatment, the Lymphatic Drainage completely changed my life, then I began to work attending patients in post Cosmetic Surgery doing in-home visits, as the Lymphatic Drainage is essential for recovery and offers faster healing in these cases.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Since I started my career in the health area, I have been life with death and death every day, this is too gratifying, but exhausting too, I worked in Oncology and bone marrow Transplantation, learned the other side of a Lymphatic System, when it is already compromised,

so that, boosted me to understand more about this system so important of our body, which we can make it more active and healthy, so I became an expert in this system and the kind of issues it can bring when not working well.

Today I work with life, prevention, well-being and awareness of good health habits. I needed to understand the compromised side to develop my Lymphatic drainage technique that has been helping so many people to have a better quality of life.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Well, in 2002 I started to be a nurse in Brazil, and I started working in oncology, I was 20 years old. I was afraid of my patients feel pain when injecting them, lol… and I thought: And if my hand is too heavy? I’ll not be able to!

This fear disturbed me for a few months, and I realized that only I could beat them, so I told my supervisor that all the injections I had in the field, I would like to apply them, and then came confidence

to face the fear, it led me to overcoming.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

Because I feel comfortable by understanding how the human body and its systems work and are interconnected, and how this is important when working with a manual therapy, knowing this all very well, you can offer wonderful results to your client. My best collaboration is to improve the health and quality of life of people, relieving discomforts, pains, and improving self-esteem.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Renne Lapino (Medical Facialist in London) is an incredible professional.

I attended her at your home, and she really liked my Lymphatic Drainage technique, I even got to work on your clinic in Notting Hill. She helped me to disclose my work here in London, I am very grateful to her. Also I couldn’t fail to quote these amazing women who always support me, Marissa Montgomery and Neda Varbanova.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

*Firstly is the hectic and busy life that we have, we often know this and we can’t implement them in our daily lives for lack of time.

* Accept that we need to get out of our “comfort zone” and change our habits daily.

* Reflect on what we eat, actually, when we turn on the “automatic” on day by day, we eat without pay attention to what we are eating

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

* Set goals, setting personal goals is a great idea for anyone who wants to make a dream or wish come true, also start the day thanking. Thank for all the good things that happen in your life, instead of complaining.Take this moment to think about the good things you will do during the day, and just have positive thoughts.

* Make time just for you. You can take that day off only for you or have 1 hr of the day doing something for you. For example, doing that your favorite sport, meditating, relaxing and detoxifying with manual Lymphatic drainage therapy or calling to that friend of yours to have lunch with you.

* Do something for others. It’s a powerful way to reinforce our own happiness and the others around us. Contributing also connects us to others, creating stronger communities and helping to build a happier society for all. And it’s not just about money, we can help with our time, ideas and energy.

*Have a healthy diet, good readings, contact with nature, silence, deep breathing, laugh a lot, have a good mood, have good thoughts, all these are part of the great set of actions that protect us and make a huge difference to maintain healthy, heart, body, mind and our spirit.

*Drink plenty of water during the day, minimum 2 liters, for the proper functioning of the body, it’s water that carries oxygen, nutrients, hormones and other components of cells, also lemon water is so good, this drink has various therapeutic functions such as alkalinizing, healing and disinfecting tissues, as well as detoxifying the blood.

What is important is to take it fresh and not put sugar.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

If you do exercise every day, you decrease the blood pressure, and then, improves the performance of the heart. Also you fight the diabetes and decrease cholesterol, reducing blood vessel obstruction.

Improves breathing capacity

The greater the intensity of exercise, the greater the amount of oxygen needed for inspiration, causing air to enter the lungs, nose and mouth. When the fitness level increases, breathing tends to improve and becomes less panting and tiring and panting.

Helps in slimming, it speeds up metabolism, and favors the burning of accumulated fat.

Helps to regulate sleep, a good night’s sleep can reduces appearance of several illnesses and alleviate the effects of stress and anxiety caused by exhausting routine. For example, running produces substances that relax the body and provide better sleep quality.

Reduces anxiety and stress.

Doing exercises we fight anxiety and depression, as it releases hormones such as endorphins and serotonin, responsible for the feeling of well-being, it also increases levels of neurotransmitters like dopamine, known as the pleasure and happiness hormone.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

My 3 favorites that I love are:

*Pilates ( the exercises strengthens the low back, improves posture, aids concentration, breathing, increase flexibility, tones the muscles, relieves muscle pain.

*Exercises in Trampoline ( the exercises jumping in Trampoline boost the Lymphatic system to work better, improving oxygenation of the body and in the blood circulation, contributing to the reduction of the accumulation of adipose tissue, in other words, the fat that causes cellulitis, also the body eliminates toxins from the tissues.

*Yoga ( the exercises improves flexibility, built strong muscles, lose weight, improves posture, balance circulation, keep you focused, relax

and also activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which causes a decrease in high pressure and improve blood flow in the gut and genitals.

In my experience, many people begin an exercise regimen but stop because they get too sore afterwards. What ideas would you recommend to someone who plays sports or does heavy exercise to shorten the recovery time, and to prevent short term or long term injury?

When we start workout, it’s so much important to respect the body’s transition in adapting to changes.

Due to the effort generated by the exercise, the body goes through a process of inflammation, then eat properly ( proteins, anti- inflammatory foods, such as ginger, omega-3, curcumin, berries) are excellent.

A lot of hydration, rest, are essential for a good recovery. Also massages and Manual Lymphatic Drainage are amazing after workout, Lymphatic Drainage generates greater local oxygenation that aids muscle rest,

eliminates toxins, prevents fluid retation, and also decreases the lactic acid responsible for post workout pain sensation.

There are so many different diets today. Can you share what kind of diet you follow? Which diet do you recommend to most of your clients?

The diet that I follow and recommend to my clients it’s nothing radical, I avoid sweets, sugar in general, and eat a lot of fruits, vegetables, and natural ingredients, the ideal is avoid processed foods with too much sodium and sugar for example.

I make homemade food every day for my children and husband, I think it’s very important to eat healthy, it isn’t easy to reconcile with the job routine, but it’s worth seeing them growing healthy and well nourished.

I also eat so many foods that help in the body’s detoxification process, and purify the Lymphatic system, eg: vegetables with plenty of chlorophyll, lettuce, broccoli, spinach, besides, nuts, hazelnuts, Brazil nuts, having so much fiber and vitamin E that also help in the process to detoxify.

I also drink a lot of water throughout the day, it’s essential to keep the body hydrated and free of toxins.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Yes, the book the food Effect ( Dr. Michelle Braude) is amazing, I highly recommend it, made me be aware of eat right, at the right time. After reading this book, definitely you’ll think more before choose the foods to eat.

I loved!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think to change some habits in the lifestyle, it could be a very good movement and would cause a great impact of change in the physical and mental wellness of each person. Leave the comfort zone, it’s often not easy, demands determination, resilience, focus, but that when achieved,

dramatically improves the quality of life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My motto is, never give up on what you believe, are ours dreams that make us live, it’s they that make us wake up every day with a great motivation to face each challenge, it is the prospect of accomplishing projects and achieving personal goals that leads us to believe that we can really win. It’s true that sometimes we look at scenarios that are not possible, and often the difficulties that arise bring us tiredness and seem to make our battle increasingly difficult, but the higher our goal, the greater will be our reward, and trying will always be the guarantee that we did our best for everything what we wanted. Don’t give up whatever your situation, let your dreams rule the steps you take and the paths you choose, and being happy to make persistence your greatest ally.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

No doubt, Oprah Winfrey, how I would love to chat with this amazing woman, it would be a dream.

She had a very difficult life, and turned all her frustration into strength and power.It helped a lot of people, not just women.I think her story amazing.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

My instagram: anatridatherapist

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!