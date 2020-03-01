“5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Can Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing” with Dr. William Seeds & Sarah Frick

If you can get 50+ people in a room and get them moving so they get out of their head and into their body while giving them the opportunity to feel and heal themselves during an intense workout where they’re dripping sweat and walk out with a great ass and a six pack I can change their life. That’s the movement I want to start. The Works. We’re doing it here in Charleston and will be bringing the movement all over.

Sarah Frick has been in the yoga and fitness industry for 16 years. After opening and operating two successful power yoga studios for 10 years in Charleston, South Carolina, Sarah sold both at the peak of their success to rebrand not only her fitness concept but herself. She wanted more than just a fitness experience. Sarah’s life had changed. She had changed. She had grown. She had experienced loss. She had experienced grief. And, ultimately, she had experienced grace.

Losing her first child, Grace, in early infancy was a pivotal point in Sarah’s life. It truly defined the buzz phrase “be present.” Losing Grace dropped Sarah into her body, into her heart, and into her life to truly see what was important and what mattered. From that, The Works Method started to bud and to take life.

This practice she created — The Works Method — is extremely physical. The class combines heat, vinyasa yoga flow, cardio, core, sculpt, body strength work, meditation, and oh-so-much heart work…all taught to a bumping playlist. Imagine you’re in a packed room and everyone is moving and breathing and sweating and not only are you being physically pushed but, at the same time, you’re being mentally stimulated to dissipate the excess and move through the roadblocks that you keep coming up against.

Something Sarah often speaks to in her classes is: Everywhere we go, there we are. She inspires people to think, If I can work through some of this shit on my mat, imagine what I can do in my own life. Sarah has worked with people as they have navigated grief, sobriety, divorce, depression, change, transition — and the list goes on. The work done in the Works room is life-changing.

Sarah currently lives in a little beach town with her three wild children and equally wild husband. She loves a good laugh, her music up high, watching her babies grow into cool little humans and she loves salt in all forms — a good cry, the beach, and tequila no ice. Most of all, she loves to do the work that works, whether that’s in the room sweating or with her family and friends.

Thank you so much for joining us Sarah! Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

17years ago I walked into my very first yoga class ever. It was a hot 26 yoga style class. Halfway through the class I walked out to the receptionist and said “I think the heat is broken in there” because I was so hot. Little did I know, that class would change my life. The practice totally blew my mind physically and mentally and I’ve been hooked ever since.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I was hired by Lululemon to open a pop-up for them in Charleston, SC. Shortly after opening, the recession hit and they closed all of their hot markets, one being Charleston. I had given up a lot of classes I was teaching at various studios and a waitressing job to open the pop-up, so once it closed I was essentially jobless. I really had no other choice than to open my own business and that is when I opened my first studio. It was 10 years ago and boutique fitness had not hit Charleston, so while it was definitely a leap of faith it was extremely rewarding to be a pioneer of boutique fitness in Charleston.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

When I first opened my first business I thought I could teach 20 classes a week, manage the staff, do the marketing, train the teachers all while having a relationship and a life. This was definitely when I learned the importance of delegating when running a successful business.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I’m real. I never take myself too seriously. I do not think fitness is a one size fits all thing and it’s really important that we focus on the heart work to make it a more inclusive experience for everyone in the room. I throw it all out every single time I teach a class. We laugh, we cry, we sweat and we leave feeling grounded.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

7 years ago we lost our first daughter, Grace, in early infancy. Losing Grace completely changed my life, my practice and the way I viewed the world. My entire perspective on life changed and not being successful was no longer an option. Grace broke me and changed me forever.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

1. Habitual behavior. Habits are hard to break. Whether it’s food, alcohol, sex, bad thoughts, whatever it is.

2. Getting discouraged. People want instant results, but have to realize it is a life practice and does not happen overnight.

3. Not being present. People get bored very easily and are always looking for the next best thing or the next fad instead of actually being present and putting in the work.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

1. Fitness — Lay out your fitness clothes, water bottle and whatever you need for class the night before. It makes the morning so much easier.

2. Accountability — Grab a friend to be your accountability partner.

3. Share your goals with people that support you.

4. Meditate — Even sitting in your car for 5 minutes is better than nothing. There are so many awesome apps available to us now that help guide you through your practice.

5. My number 1 tweak is to make a bomb playlist that is the soundtrack to your life. Everyday I get in my car, blast my playlist and instantly feeling motivated to accomplish whatever I need to that day. My day usually starts with some Beyonce, or Jay-Z to get me super pumped up.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

1. It is so good for your brain. It helps alleviate anxiety and allows you to think clear.

2. Lymphatic health — Your heart has a pump on it but your lymphatic system, which is the governor of your health, does not. The way to move the lymph through your body is through movement.

3. We all know it, but endorphins. It makes you feel good. Sweat is life.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

– Some form of yoga is beneficial for all bodies.

– Cardio. It doesn’t have to be complicated. Ditch the elevator, take the stairs! Walk or bike when you can instead of driving.

– Strength training, especially for women because it’s really good for our bones.

In my experience, many people begin an exercise regimen but stop because they get too sore afterwards. What ideas would you recommend to someone who plays sports or does heavy exercise to shorten the recovery time, and to prevent short term or long term injury?

The best time to work lactic acid out of your body is within 1 hour after you workout, so incorporating some type of yoga or deep stretch into your routine is critical because you have tightened the muscles and need to elongate the muscle fiber.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Carry On Warrior by Glennon Doyle

The below quote really speaks to me.

“I’d found my thing: openness. I decided based on firsthand experience, that it was more fun to say things that made other women feel hopeful about themselves and God than it was to say or omit things to make people feel jealous of me. And it was easier too. Less to keep track of and monitor.”

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The Works. If you can get 50+ people in a room and get them moving so they get out of their head and into their body while giving them the opportunity to feel and heal themselves during an intense workout where they’re dripping sweat and walk out with a great ass and a six pack I can change their life. That’s the movement I want to start. The Works. We’re doing it here in Charleston and will be bringing the movement all over.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Everywhere you go there you are.

You have to live your practice on and off your mat.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Beyonce

What she has done for women is unprecedented. She is so smart and I really admire how business minded she is. She’s relatable, honest, hustles harder than anyone I’ve ever seen and is the ultimate boss. Not to mention, her music totally moves me time and time again.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

@sarahlivesyoga — Personal Account

@theworkschs — Business Account