5 life lessons I learned on my Entrepreneurial journey – Vandit Shah

Everybody’s story is different, and while some people choose to not share their stories, I’m proud of mine not only because of how far I’ve gotten, but also because of where I started. It was not normal for my family to have much food because we grew up poor. Today, I have a comfortable life, and appreciate that when I look back, I see I’ve made difficult but fruitful decisions. Today, I am an Entrepreneur, an IT guide, a project consultant, a professional sales trainer, an author, and a youth awardee.

Here are the 5 lessons I learned on my journey to becoming a successful entrepreneur:

1. Don’t wait for an opportunity, create one

When I was old enough, I started working in a call centre to support my family. If I had waited for a better opportunity, either I would’ve started very late or worse – never started at all. Yes, it was a small paying job, but it was something. We must learn to make big things happen from small opportunities.

I learned a lot from my first job. I could experiment more freely in my first job. So if you are offered a small paying job today and you have limited options, I would suggest you go for it.

2. Never quit learning

We were not taught English in school because we were taught all our subjects in Gujarati. Due to this, I could hardly speak a word or two of English. I couldn’t afford to go to classes because of time and funds. I learned English by hearing others communicate, and I picked up on it. Now I can speak, read, and communicate in it.

This gave me the confidence to learn and master what you love. I learned enough to write a book, named ‘You Gotta Close The Deal’ and got it published. Never stop learning, knowledge isn’t bound to age, you must seek and offer it all your life.

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance you must keep moving.” – Albert Einstein

3. Accept rejection, correct your mistakes, and improve yourself

I never went to college, hence I do not have any specialised degree. When I thought of switching jobs, I was rejected many times because I did not have a degree. I had acquired some soft sales skills, but when I sought jobs, people with college degrees and no skills were given preference over me.

I accepted the rejections but never thought of staying stagnant and giving into my failures. I knew my pace would be slow, but no one was going to stop me from trying.

Accepting rejection made me accept reality and realize what I lack along with making the most from what I have. I could not go back and secure myself a degree, but I could procure more skills to the point where no one would ask for a degree. Today I’m just a high school graduate who is a sales trainer and teaches MBA students.

4. Grow in the environment and learn all you can

I have always made the best out of any situation, and learned all I could. Once you feel you’ve learned all you can or that you’re not growing anymore, it’s time for you to leave and choose your next challenge.

“The difference between school and life? In school, you’re taught a lesson and then given a test. In life, you’re given a test that teaches you a lesson.” – Tom Bodett

5. Maintain consistency, don’t quit easily

For the hope of a better tomorrow, we pick up positive habits, make resolutions, join classes and more. However, only some succeed in following through. A lot of people join the gym in January, but only some meet their fitness goals. Why? Because they give up after a few days. They are not consistent.

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Hard work doesn’t pay off instantly. You have to have faith in yourself, and be okay with potentially struggling. You need to keep your composure and be patient as the situations unfold in your favor.

“Where there’s hope, there’s life. It fills us with fresh courage and makes us strong again.” – Anne Frank

When I had a small paying job, I tried to be the best at it. When I got rejected in the first sales job, I did not quit going to them. When I was writing my sales book, there were many nights when I wasn’t satisfied with what I had written so I kept scribbling my ideas and working on my thoughts. I was persistent since I never skipped a day on writing.

A lot of us start something which has great potential, but only a few of us continue it to the point where it turns out to be great. Being consistent is equally as important as it is to start. Don’t wait, and don’t quit easily. You will make it one day!

I started with little knowledge and skills in my pocket. As I moved ahead of my journey, I earned confidence, dreamt big, made friends, gained knowledge, and still have space to welcome more of the things life has to offer me.

I am walking with my hands wide open to embrace all the challenges to face and overcome before I call it a day. I hope you develop the courage to follow your dreams and passion. I wish you luck and work hard to get what you have always wanted.