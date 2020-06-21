Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 life lessons I learned from my father

When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape. My father has always been wonderful, I have seen him work hard to provide a steady ground for my life and future. He has endured multiple challenges throughout life and […]

By

When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape.

My father has always been wonderful, I have seen him work hard to provide a steady ground for my life and future. He has endured multiple challenges throughout life and handled each of them with a generous smile and a big heart.

Here are the 5 invaluable life lessons I learned from my Father

1. Forgive and move on – People will wrong you, the world will be unfair, mistakes will be made. The key to a calm life is not revenge or regret, it is Forgiveness. People wronged him more than a fair share, but I learned from him that letting them house up in your brain is only going to harm you. Therefore, the best remedy for this pain is to learn your lesson, forgive others, and yourself.

It takes a brave heart to love, hate is for the weak ones.

Sanjay A. (my dad)

2. Love with an open heart – He taught me that words are important, but so are actions. My parents show love using both. He taught me that you can’t be lazy in love because it is a living organism that needs to be nurtured with respect, trust, and kindness to bloom into a happy life.

My father taught me how to believe in myself and to never give up.

3. Perseverance – He saw things broken/taken from him that he built with all his effort and time. Without losing his cool, he patiently picked up the pieces rebuilding it from the beginning. He taught me never to give up on your goals, to stay calm without uttering a word about the loss, and to continue to work towards them with perseverance.

Contentment is natural wealth, luxury is artificial poverty.

Socrates

4. Money doesn’t determine your happiness – True wealth is not defined by the funds in your bank account. He moves through life’s good times and bad times with grace. He taught me to accept and face both situations with similar treatment. When we learn to be content with no matter how little or more we have we will always find happiness.

When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.

Linda Poindexter

5. Dream Big and break the norms – My father always pushed me to dream bigger, he says that no-one is too weak to create an impact in the world. He taught me never to see gender, race, color, age because these things should not define our actions or limit us from making this world a better place. By implementing your talent for something bigger than yourself, you can break the norms and stand for what is significant.

You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.

C.S. Lewis

Profile Picture

Chahat Aggarwal, Brand and Marketing Strategist

Chahat has been a short film director, writer, trainer, designer, management consultant, branding expert, marketer and a strategist. She has climbed in the Himalayas, dived in the great barrier reef, and lived on 3 continents. She has keen interest in human psychology, history of the world culture, art and philosophy. 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Grief Changes Us

by Lisa Ingrassia
Pavel1964/ Shutterstock
Well-Being//

How to Reinvent Your Life at Any Age

by Shira Miller
Seanscott/Getty Images
Wisdom//

The Invaluable Lessons I Learned from My Dad

by Kathy Caprino

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.