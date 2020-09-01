Life was so much easier when we were kids.

Remember the days when all we had to do was play and be cute.

We get what we want when we make our parents smile or when we cry.

We had it our way.

And we knew exactly what we wanted.

At a young age, we thought we had it all figured out: what we want and who we envisioned ourselves to become as we grow older.

We were firm with our beliefs and we let no one (and nothing) stand in our way.

However, as we aged, we forgot one thing that changed our entire game:

Life happened.

As external influences started to creep into our once oh-so-perfect world, we slowly lost our sense of self as we tried to conform to what everything and everyone around us dictates.

From the rules of our parents, the pressure of our friends, the demands of work and the high expectations of what you should be based on what the society considers as a norm — we are oftentimes left questioning our own set of beliefs that we used to hold so dear…so true.

But truth be told, those which we have overlooked, those which we have forgotten, are the ones which can help us move on and forward as we go through life at present.

Allow me to share with you 5 Life Lessons From Your Childhood That You Should Always Remember:

Life’s a game. You just have to enjoy playing.

Isn’t it beautiful when you don’t stress out about results and just focus on your journey instead? Like kids, you can always give your best at play, but win or lose, also allow yourself to take things lightly. Being too serious can make you miss one of the most important things in life: enjoying the simple joys in between big milestones. It’s all about finding happiness in your journey.

2. Believe in yourself. Nothing is impossible.

Remember that time when you truly believed that you were Superman or that you were the newest recruit of the X-Men. You had a clear vision of your powers, what they can do and what you become in the process of harnessing them. How amazing will it be if you had the same belief in yourself now and in your gifts and capabilities? You will definitely become unstoppable once you tap on your hero within.

3. Don’t hold on to ill feelings. Just let go.

I have never met a kid who held on to a grudge. And that makes life easier for them — they just let go of the unnecessary drama accordingly. Imagine if you can do just the same when things don’t work out as planned: just cry for a minute, sulk for another, then pick up yourself and start all over again on a clean, happy slate. Life gets better that way.

4. Always be curious.

You are never too old to start all over again and pursue new dreams, as the saying goes. So true. So allow yourself to ask questions, to try new things, to embark on bolder adventures because by doing so, you grow to become the person you’re meant to be: your own #bestmeever .

5. When everything else fails, pray.

Remember the times our parents and teachers taught us to pray to make it through a tough day? Effective right? Take this time to assess your space: you’ve made it this far. You’re no longer the same person you used to be. And guess what, it’s ok. Have faith. You are exactly where you’re meant to be. Embrace your space and allow yourself to grow and flourish accordingly.

They say experience is the best teacher.