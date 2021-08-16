5 life lessons from a broken hand

The True Price of a broken hand.



3 weeks ago as I was playing soccer on one of Montreal soccer fields, I slipped on my right side and landed on my right hand. Initially, I thought it was nothing, I was strongly reassured by a 19 years old kid on the field who asked me to open and close my hand and move my wrist around, then confirming that I am fine and I should continue to play. Which to my intelligence I continued to do so.

A few moments later I realized that my hand was swelling, and to my shock, I started to doubt the teenager’s “Medical advice”, at that point I said bye to everyone on the field and went home and start icing my hand.

Still not finding it necessary to see a doctor, and refusing to pause my life for such an inconvenience that would most probably “Get better the next day” I went to see a pharmacist, who pretty much gave me the same advice as the 19 years old in the field.

And if you know me, you would know that I am a guy of data, so after getting my hypothesis reassured I came back home with an Advil and slept it off.

The next few days nothing bad happened, yet as things didn’t get better, I decided to call a doctor “Finally!”

Which immediately requested an X-ray, and you really don’t have to be a doctor to figure this out, just by looking at the image below you can see a broken finger.

It took me a few days after the scan to get my hand fixed, and when it did thank God nothing has moved.

Till this point, I haven’t yet witnessed the inconvenience of this small fractured finger, but as the past few weeks came into play I started realizing how much a small bone can slow down your whole life.

Let me start with this article, which usually takes me around 10 minutes to type, it is now taking me twice that time.

And this applies to everything that I have done in the past week. Any activity that involves a mouse and a keyboard, fork and knife, taking a shower, getting ready, etc…, has been taking me double the time.

I am saying this not to complain, the fact that something so small can affect my life this much and my work this much made me realize, a few things: