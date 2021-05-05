Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 lessons from Forbes’ 2021 most Successful Brazilian Women: why a list of female references matters

Leading by example, these women open the way to others to follow

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
It reads: Successful women, who are the 20 most prominent female personalities in Brazil
Science, business, literature. The 20 most successful women selected by this magazine come from numerous areas of expertise. This is a manifesto in favor of the new times of inclusion, democracy and justice for women. Why should we value it?

More than a cast of personalities, lists like these are a way to fill a void of aspirational examples in the female universe. Except for some economic and social sectors with a more pronounced presence of women, as they are linked to care and education, many others still lack feminine figures of influence. When we speak of higher positions of power in the economic and political spheres, the cases are isolated and few.

Although it is not a unanimous list free from bias or omissions, any initiative that names and exposes more women in strategic and relevant positions in Brazilian society opens the way to others. Whether for reflection and discussion of topics such as diversity and equality or for the creation of role models for the new generations that enter the job market.

5 lessons from the most Successful Brazilian Women 

When reading each of the stories mentioned, it is possible to distinguish relevant learnings in relation to career, sorority and inclusion:

  1. Learn to create your own opportunities: ballerina Ingrid Silva comments that knowledge is power. Who knows who they are, the space they occupy and the responsibility of their own voice manages to make an entire society to move.
  2. Form alliances: according to Adriana Aroulho, president of SAP Brazil, in the corporate environment nothing is done alone. This increases the need for women to be empathetic and find points of convergence between the different interests of the company.
  3. Do not slow down: Margareth Dalcomo, a researcher at Fiocruz, says that she does not intend to slow down even when the Covid-19 epidemiological crisis is finally overcome. According to her, “we have eternity to rest and eternity must be very boring”.
  4. Empower other women: Tereza Cristina, singer, says that when women get together there is a meeting of waters; there is no division of space. She reinforces the importance of being empathetic towards each other’s journey, pulling one another’s hands so that a chain is formed and strength grows between us.
  5. Make changes on a daily basis: Katia Vaskys, general manager of IBM Brazil, says that, many times, we think of very grand solutions to solve structural problems, such as racism. However, everyday life can make a difference. She reports on the experience of sponsoring a group of Afro-descendants in her company since 2017.

May we recognize, share and be inspired by works like the one presented by Forbes. Let us respect each other’s success stories. May we be open to hearing reports of achievements, projects and mistakes of one another. May we promote any and all kinds of female empowerment initiatives.

*

Co-authored with Sandra Milena Acosta

Sandra has worked for more than 12 years in the strategic planning and risk management of global financial institutions. Master in Economics from UFPR, graduated in Economics from UNICAMP and post-graduated in Digital Marketing from Kellogg Executive Education, she recently went through a career transition and is now a Writer of Chronicles, Children’s Literature and Poems. All of her work is available on her Instagram page (@sandramtca) and on Medium.

Tatiane Vita, Global CMO • Startup Mentor • Journalist - Guest Author • Keynote Speaker at Millenium Bioenergy • Startupbootcamp Fashiontech • Thrive Global

Over 12 years working in the management of Global Business Development and Marketing in multinational companies in 8 countries; business mentor for startups selected by Startupbootcamp Fashiontech Milan - Italy; journalist and guest writer for Arianna Huffington, one of the 100 most influential women in the world by Forbes, contributing content to her New York based company Thrive Global, and keynote speaker at international conferences - such as the Society for Business and Global Economic Development (SGBED).

 

I am a first-time mother and during my maternity leave I decided that by 2033 I want to impact 1 Million Women and Girls.

 

51.8% of Brazilians are women. Only 3% of them are leaders. I decided to work to change that.

 

I identified two possible causes for the problem:

-The invisibility of the theme: this is not openly discussed in Brazilian decision-making places. An unexposed situation is considered to be non-existent.

-The contribution of women to non-change by silencing themselves. The fear of exposing the subject, the fear of being judged, the fear of retaliation, the fear of making mistakes, have them paralyzed.

 

I found that resolving the issue first involves women internally developing the term “womanizing” (my definition):

-Act in which a girl (of any age) frees herself from the expectations of others to become whatever she wants.

-In the process, she regains the power of her own voice, faces her fears and then starts to fight for her ideals.

-Lastly, she seeks the same for other girls-women and begins to demand that decision-making spaces be occupied in the same proportion of women’s population in the world. That is, 50%.

 

Having gone through this process, I chose to expand my impact on social media by sharing with others the reflection, as well as the planning and execution of my long-term 13 year's plan focused on bringing social impact in this regard and leaving my legacy to the country.

 

Click on my photo and press "follow" to see more content on career growth, female leadership, international brand management and startups (from the perspective of a first-time mother).

 

Follow my stories on instagram and my profile on Linkedin to get inspired to evolve daily.

 

#FromBottomToTop we still have a long way to go.

 

Female Astronaut in a male ocean, #BreakFree👩🏻‍🚀

