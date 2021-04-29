5 Leadership Tools For Driving Performance of Employees

In this changing time, traditional methods do not give new results. In fact, the enormity and the dynamics of change stimulate businesses to rethink and find new dimensions of existing methods. Businesses can theorize the above with reasonable certainty in the context of post-Covid-19 performance management. Now, the practicality lies in the fact that performance management meaning will need to undergo a drastic change. In the interest of improved employee performance and better business impact, it may be worthwhile for companies to analyze some unique approaches that play the sheet anchor’s role in driving performance.

Empathy

One of the most vital aspects of change is empathy. As a wise man once said, “People do not care how much you know until they know how much you care”. That means empathy builds trust among employees that automatically lead to improved performance. In this tough time, employers should certainly consider investing in relationships. A strong relationship with employees will not just boost their productivity but also help employers to engage meaningfully with every employee. Besides, companies should also focus on the well-being of employees and provide an emotionally anchoring employee experience.

Agility

After empathy, the second most crucial factor that can unlock performance potential is agility. It’s often noticed that when performance goals are agile, the results become acutely better.

Let’s face it, the business world is on a new race track of high-performance today. In such a scenario, employers practice the following steps to make sure that every employee is sprinting in the right direction:

Constant setting and reviewing of performance goals

Provide real-time dynamic feedback

Positively differentiate high performance with tactical flexibility in awards, rewards, and recognition

Walking the Talk

Need to mention, the true meaning and manifestation of leadership lie in leading from the front. Like an old saying, “Words do less than 10 things, but actions do more than 10,000 things”. Performance is the balance sheet of actions, not intent or rhetoric. So, successful leaders follow up actions rather than talking in vain. When team members try to imitate those leaders, performance zooms like a fast car.

In this shifting paradigm of performance management, “walking the talk” by the leadership is not only a critical determinant of a performance culture but also demands a number of visual appearances. Say, for instance, if an employer talks about employee well-being, then he or she should make employees’ wellness a real, visible priority.

Development focus

Performance and development go hand-in-hand. Keeping this in mind, companies should create a work culture wherein the continuous development focus of employees is given utmost importance. Needless to say, personal growth is a great motivator. In the emergent landscape of performance management, every workplace out there that is a melting pot of ideation, learning, and collaboration will see enviably greater success. So, employers who consider employee development by demonstrating awareness of their tailored development needs, facilitate a growth mindset, become coaches themselves and provide an unbiased equal opportunity to build a learning culture will not only reap a rich harvest but also earn the employee’s conviction to invest their lives for the success of the organization.

Communicating optimism

In today’s stressful and dynamic work environment, performance is often collateral damage. Fortunately, the communication of optimism is the antidote that can increase performance to a greater extent.

Optimism is communicated when managers lead their teams by showing confidence in a better tomorrow, despite initial setbacks. Plus, it is also communicated when leaders motivate employees to boost their expectations of positive future outcomes.

Concerning the new world order in performance management, leaders who habitually exhibit behaviors and expressions reflecting self-belief and hope, demonstrate resilience, and paint a positive picture of the future are the ones who will enjoy the fruits of the superior performance of the team members.

So, these are the five leadership tools that can help companies to boost the overall performance of their employees.

