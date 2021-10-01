5 Leadership Quotes to Sharpen Your Saw

Being a leader is undoubtedly challenging these days. With the re-emergence of COVID and our ever-changing business environment, it can be challenging to sharpen the tools of our trade.

In light of that, I thought I’d create a quick read of some of my favorite leadership quotes to help you on your leadership journey.

# # #

A man who wants to lead the orchestra must turn his back on the crowd. – Max Lucado

Naysayers can get the best of us. Being effective as a leader involves not caring what others think to the extent that it doesn’t negatively impact our actions. It’s boldly charting our course to reach our goals and to lead those in our charge with compassion and purpose, no matter what detractors have to say.

# # #

I suppose leadership at one time meant muscles, but today it means getting along with people. – Mahatma Gandhi

When I started early in my career, it was common for leaders to be coercive and lead more with an iron fist. I’m so thankful that times have changed! Great leaders know how to gracefully navigate the ins and outs of relationships, fueled by high levels of emotional intelligence.

# # #

Don’t tell people how to do things; tell them what to do and let them surprise you with their results. – George S. Patton

Who doesn’t dislike micromanagement when we’re the target? I used to love it when my managers would assign me a task and gave me the freedom to accomplish it.

# # #

The leader’s task is to get their people from where they are to where they have not been. – Henry Kissinger

I’m so thankful for leaders in my life that did precisely this—called forth the hidden talent in me so that I could step into leadership roles. If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be the President of my consulting firm and a Thinkers360 Top 10 Thought Leader and Influencer in Project Management! Their investing in and believing made it all possible!

# # #

The definition of success: To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and to endure the betrayal of false friends. To appreciate beauty; to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know that even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded. –Ralph Waldo Emerson

This quote is one of my all-time favorites. I used to have an abbreviated version posted on my cubicle wall when I worked in the corporate world. To me, if I can make a positive difference in someone’s life and leave the world a better place for me having been here, that’s true success!

# # #

I hope you enjoyed these quotes and that they will help you on your leadership journey!

# # #

