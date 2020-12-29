Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Key Lessons from 2020 to Continue In 2021

This year has been unlike any other that we have experienced. Through the challenges there have been some key lessons that we can reflect on and take with us into the new year.

  1. Focus on the Good

If 2020 taught us anything it’s that our inner peace is precious and sometimes needs to be protected from outside information. When we focus on gratitude and shift our attention to the good in our lives we will feel uplifted and motivated. The news can easily instil fear and panic leaving you feeling helpless, lost and confused. The best remedy is to be vigilant about how much outside information you let in and where that information comes from. When you’re tempted to binge on the news ask yourself; is this really serving me? Will this make me feel good and ready to tackle my day? Do I really need this information? Stay informed but don’t become addicted to the emotional rollercoaster the news can provide. This way you can be more in control of your mood and wellbeing. Instead focus on the blessings in your life and all the things you have to be grateful for. If you’re a news binger this is definitely a lesson to take with you into 2021!

2. Release What Doesn’t Serve You

This leads me nicely into the second lesson. 2020 has made many of us more aware of what we’ve held on to for too long that has passed its expiration date. It could be a friendship that no longer brings you joy but you’ve stayed in touch out of loyalty and boredom or even our belongings and habits. Most of us have had time to genuinely reflect on what in our lives feel aligned with us and what doesn’t. If you haven’t yet released those situations that keep you stuck or keep you in your comfort zone this is the perfect time to do so! Don’t let 2020 pass without allowing it to cleanse your life and free up space for new and better things to come into fruition in 2021!

Why not use a little Sage to cleanse your space? Negative vibes be gone!

Abundance is a process of letting go; that which is empty can receive.

Bryant H. McGill

3. Nurture Relationships

Just as we may have become aware of people or things that it’s time to let go of we may also have realised who are the most important in our lives as well. If there’s someone you care about that you haven’t heard from don’t assume that they don’t care about you but instead reach out and show that you’re there for them. Those meant to stay will stay and those who don’t will create a space for new people to come into your life. Send everyone who have been a part of your life journey love and well wishes and make a commitment to continue to nurture those relationships that you value in 2021 and beyond.

Friends are those rare people who ask how we are and then wait to hear the answer.

Ed Cunningham

4. Embrace Silence

Another lesson 2020 has taught us is the value of embracing silence so we can listen to our inner voice. Most of us will have spent a lot more time at home this year in our own company and have had to face ourselves in ways we perhaps had avoided previously. I believe there are great gifts in silence and that by allowing ourselves to spend time with ourselves on a deeper level we can find the answers to our questions and the truth that seeks to be expressed. As 2021 unfolds and we gradually find ourselves back to a sense of normality let’s not forget the value of taking time out regularly to consult with ourselves. In order for us to live authentically and fully we must embrace our own truth and that begins with having the courage to sit with ourselves, our emotions and thoughts in silent stillness.

Listen to silence. It has so much to say.

Rumi
Remember to reconnect with yourself regularly during 2021.

5. Use Your Gifts and Talents

One beautiful thing to have come out of this year is seeing so many people who have finally embraced using their gifts and chosen to express themselves authentically through creative pursuits. Many of us have tried things we have wanted to try for a while but never found the time for or picked up creative things we used to do but had neglected in our busy lives. As a result many of us have experienced a newfound joy as we’ve allowed ourselves to use our talents and express ourselves creatively. Another key lesson that we should make an effort to continue on with in 2021!

To practice any art, no matter how well or badly, is a way to make your soul grow. So do it.

Kurt Vonnegut

    Hege, Singer/Songwriter, Founder of Femnifique

    Hege is a singer/songwriter and entrepreneur based in London. She is a certified Life Coach and NLP Master Practitioner with a Diploma in the Divine Feminine, taking a holistic approach to empowering and inspiring women to lead from a. place of grace. Currently offering free taster sessions through her website for women who are ready for more.

