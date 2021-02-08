5 Important Tips or Components of Resume Writing

At the time of writing Resume You Should Know that what is the Purpose of a Resume Writing:

Why Companies Avoid Job Hoppers:

Companies don’t look to hire job hoppers because they don’t want their time to get wasted. Hiring managers think that they should not waste their time and money on developing a candidate who might leave us anytime.

To secure your interview seat you should follow these 5 Key Components of a Resume:

1) Create A Strong Summary:

The first thing on the top of your resume is your summary. Your summary contains about you and your objective. Try to outline your experience and use sentences like “looking for a long-term position where I can grow”.

So the stronger you’re summary the more chances you have to get to the interview seat.

2) Don’t List Out All Experiences:

If you have worked at one job for 2 years, next for 2 months, next for 2 years—It is still acceptable. However, it is not necessary that you put your 2 months of job experience in your resume if you have more experience in total.

3) Indicate That Hopping Was Involuntary:

Different target field jobs have different conditions. Try to explain why your job was changed? Was it contract-based? or did the company shut off?

Don’t show that you switched the job because of money, as it creates a negative impact in the mind of the employer.

4) List down your rewards/ Achievements or contributions:

The job hopper label is considered bad because a company spends too much and in return gets nothing. If you were at a job for only a year but you made some remarkable contribution list that up. Also if you received any reward for soft skills like time-management etc., list those also. This will put the recruiter focus on your achievements and your soft skills more and it will increase your interview chances as recruiters focus on soft skills more.

5) Create A Hybrid Resume:

Create a hybrid resume i.e. both functional and chronological. A hybrid resume will explain your personality more clearly as it has employee history listed chronologically and also highlights your accomplishments and qualifications.

7) Get Your Work Done By a Professional Resume Writer:

Try not to write your resume yourself as you might be not professional in writing a resume. Hire a resume writer or take resume writing services online. These online services have got quite heavy prices.

Conclusion:

Following the above tips, you can easily secure an interview seat even if you are a job hopper.