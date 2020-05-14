Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Important Resources to Find Your Inner Peace and Balance in Life

In modern society, it has become almost impossible to find peace of mind. Unlike some years back, today’s life comes with a lot of pressure, demands, and responsibilities that make it hard for you to enjoy the inner peace you deserve. Stress is the new normal, and inner peace is only being experienced by a […]

By
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Image Credit: Shutterstock

In modern society, it has become almost impossible to find peace of mind. Unlike some years back, today’s life comes with a lot of pressure, demands, and responsibilities that make it hard for you to enjoy the inner peace you deserve. Stress is the new normal, and inner peace is only being experienced by a small percentage of the world’s population. As a result, cases of depression have been on the rise leading to suicides and drug addiction, amongst other problems. People are not looking for inner peace in the right places. Studies show that drug addiction comes as a result of people trying to find mental peace. Just look for the right ways of finding balance and inner peace; everything else will be fine. 

Inner peace allows you to lead a healthy and happy life. For instance, if you work 8 hours per day for 5 or 6 days a week, then you have to balance your lifestyle to maintain your mental stability. Overworking yourself can cause depression and fatigue, making it hard for you to enjoy peace of mind. However, that doesn’t mean that you quit your job; you need to find a balance. There are various natural ways that you can use to attain peace of mind, they include; 

1. Exercise regularly 

One of the best ways you can use to relieve your mind from all the workday stress and pressure is through exercising. You can do an evening run, ride a bicycle or go for gym training sessions after work. After the little workout, you can now take a warm or cold shower and enjoy the fresh feeling. Exercises are suitable for both body physic and mental health. Try it from today, and you will soon realize that you’re gaining control over your thoughts and gaining inner peace. 

2. Only focus on things you can control 

You will never enjoy inner peace if you keep on putting your energy into something you can never control. Focus more on what you can manage and lead a happy life. You understand yourself better, and you know what you can manage and what you can’t. Don’t stress yourself trying to achieve the impossible. For instance, if you can’t afford a car or a big house right now, it’s not a crime, live within your means and be happy. Don’t struggle to change people to fit in your line of thought; just be you and focus on what suits you best. 

3. Watch your diet 

Sometimes you may not notice your lousy feeling because you’re used to it. However, trying out a new diet for a week or two will change your general body feeling. Studies show that taking the right diet improves memory, focus, and overall well-being of your body. Avoid junk foods, and make sure you take a balanced diet. In the long run, you will notice a positive change in mental and physical health. You can consult with your nutritionist to help you understand what you should include in your diet in case you’re struggling with stress and fatigue.

4. Spend some of your time in nature 

Nature has a soothing way of relieving stress and enhancing inner peace. That’s why it’s advisable to take a walk in a park once in a while. Go camping over the weekend to enjoy nature to relieve the pressure you have endured for a whole week. Trees and birds plus the cool breeze in the park will give you some peace of mind. Compared to staying in the house the entire day, nature walk will provide you with an excellent treat after a long working week.

5. Meditate 

Meditation helps you calm down and see your life challenges in a different and accurate perspective. When you’re caught up in a mess, don’t just act, take your time, and meditate to look at the situation on all sides. You might find out that the situation is not as worse as you were viewing it before. The best solution for any problem in life is said to come from meditation sessions. 

In summary, inner peace is more important than anything else in this world. Don’t focus more on things that could only yield stress. When situations arise, please follow the above tips for finding balance and inner peace. For more information and assistance, reach out to Thrive Global. 

    Amanda Van Annan

    Amanda Van Annan, Producer, Model, Actress, Serial Entrepreneur

    Amanda is a producer, model, actress, host and serial entrepreneur, with an MBA, from the Berlin School of Creative Leadership.  She is a blockchain and AI enthusiast and currently the CEO at Great Light Entertainment a content production company.  Her latest venture is a podcast called “Beauty and The Beat” a discussion forum that centres around personal development, body image, spiritual practice and positivity. Amanda also writes for her own personal blog "The Dichotomy of Beauty".

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Mental Strength and Inner Peace: How and Why should All Women Aim Towards It

    by Victoria Lim
    Community//

    A Real Conversation about Destination Addiction

    by Leah Howard
    Community//

    The 5 Mental Shifts You Should Apply To Succeed in Business

    by Nathalie Virem

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.