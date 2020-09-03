Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Ideas to Get Work-Life Balance When Working Remotely

Maintaining a work-home life balance helps reduce stress and helps prevent burnout while working from home. How can you achieve work-life balance in today’s competitive work culture? In this article, we’ll discuss 5 techniques to set healthy work-life boundaries. 1. Declutter Your Workspace Choose a place with good lighting and least distractions. Set up a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
work life balance

Maintaining a work-home life balance helps reduce stress and helps prevent burnout while working from home.

How can you achieve work-life balance in today’s competitive work culture? In this article, we’ll discuss 5 techniques to set healthy work-life boundaries.

1. Declutter Your Workspace

Choose a place with good lighting and least distractions. Set up a table and chair and keep all you need to work in one place. Don’t make your desk messy. Declutter it. This will help you focus better as well as enhance your productivity. 

For me, a clean, de-cluttered workspace gives me a feeling of relief and I feel like a stress-filled weight has been lifted off my shoulders.

According to research by Harvard Business Review, a clean desk helps you to decrease levels of stress and anxiety and improve your focus and process information better so that you are more productive at work.

2. Stick to Your Routine

Creating your routine at home and sticking to the work hours is essential and helps you work efficiently and enjoy your time off work.

33% of remote employees insisted that having set working hours was the most effective way to stay productive. 

This would mean ensuring that you resist your urge to watch an episode of your favorite show or catching up on a movie that was released yesterday. 

Stick to your schedule and finish your work within the work hours. Wake up early as you do for your office and leave your workspace after the office hours. 

I have a morning routine: I wake-up at 7:30 AM, do some exercise and yoga, take a shower, make my breakfast, and enjoy my breakfast and tea. And then I jump onto my laptop, check messages and updates in Slack, and start my day.

As an employer, you should encourage your employees to set their working hours and also encourage them to take regular breaks (time-blocking).

3. Have Some “Me Time”

You must have heard the idiom, “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” While it might not have made sense earlier, it perfectly applies to the remote work culture.

One of the critical factors responsible for maintaining a work-life balance is sparing some time for yourself.  This ensures that your life doesn’t turn monotonous due to lack of experiences such as travel, eating outside, etc. 

Take some break from your work and spare this time on self-care and nourish your mind and body. For example, you can do yoga that will help you rejuvenate your mind and body. You can sketch something or read a book. You can also pursue your hobby in your leisure time and light up the creative spark in you.

4. Dress Properly

While working from home has its benefits, don’t make being casual a habit. You might feel comfortable in your pajamas all day, but remember that everything has an aura. 

When you put on formal clothes, you automatically start thinking that you’re going to do something essential. Meanwhile, in pajamas, it might feel like a day off. Moreover, if you have meetings, make a point to dress professionally to understand its seriousness. 

5. Take Your Days Off Seriously

When working in an on-site office environment, it feels exhilarating to make plans for the weekend. Make sure you have the same spirit for the weekend when it comes to the remote work culture. 

Even if you can’t step out of the house and go dancing, organize something at home. Maybe an all-day movie marathon, or some baking classes? Pick whatever you’ve wanted to do and do it for yourself. This will keep your spirits up and mental health in excellent condition.

Article originally published at Springworks Blog

    Pawan

    Pawan Kumar, Content Marketing Consultant and Blogger

    I'm a digital marketer, a blogger, trainer, and storyteller. I've been featured on many reputed publications and online magazines! I'm an avid reader and movie buff. Let's connect on Social Media.

