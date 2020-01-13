5 Ideas To Feel Better Now

According to research completed by <For Me> 50% of women experience a high level of stress, so if you’re feeling stressed out, know you aren’t alone. In today’s hustle and bustle world, the expectations are high and the demands on us as women are even higher. One of the best ways to combat stress is to take a moment for yourself. In coaching women, I’ve found that once women are able to find time for themselves, it can be hard to know what to do with that time. Thankfully, the answer is simple, do something that revitalizes you. That is going to be different for each woman and so below are 5 different ideas that can revitalize you. These come from, <For Me> research which found there are 5 top actions women take when looking a little “me time”. Read on for what they are and then choose the one that resonates with you the most and try it today.



Healthy Cooking

Making a delicious meal can nourish your mind body and spirit. Cooking is a great way to forget about your problems and stresses, at least a moment. Think about an ingredient you might be craving or a food you simply love and then google healthy recipes with that ingredient. Scroll through the recipes and choose one that calls out to you. Then, plan to make it for dinner this weekend. To help you save time use a grocery store delivery or pick up app so that you don’t have to waste time pouring through the aisles of the store looking for the ingredients or waiting in line to check out. Making a healthy meal is a wonderful stress reliever for both you and your family. You’ll all get to enjoy the product of your me-time.



Resting

Sometimes we feel stressed simply because we are tired. Block off some time this week to catch a few extra Z‘s or to do some restorative yoga. If you’re thinking, I don’t have time for any of this, take a good long look at what you do each evening and see what you can cut out. Are you watching TV or scrolling through social media? For one evening can you let that time go and instead get to bed a little earlier?. Is there an event happening that you can leave early so that you can get home in time for a decent bedtime? Getting a good night’s sleep is a key solution to stress relief. If you have trouble winding down at night try creating a bedtime routine such as washing your face, brushing your teeth, stretching, having a warm cup of tea and then reading a book for 10 minutes. And be sure to never underestimate the power of a nap. If this weekend you can score 20 minutes to yourself use that to take a quick 15 minute nap and you may just find yourself feeling like a brand new woman.



Learning/Studying

Sometimes we can feel stressed because we are stuck in the monotony of our day-to-day grind. Our brain and body can be revitalized with novelty. Taking the time to learn something new helps to break up the humdrum repetition that can easily become our day today lives. Think about something you wanted to learn to do and find some time this week to start learning. One example is learning a new language. To do this, you can download a free language learning app to your phone and get started. Another example might be to learn to paint or crochet. You can look for classes in your area or if you are short on time simply type a search into Youtube for a how to video. Once you watch the video you can order the supplies you’ll need on Amazon so that you never even have to leave your house.



Walking

Our minds and our bodies are connected. Catch when we experience stress we do not only experience it in a mental way it also impacts us physically. Taking the time to move our bodies helps to relieve the stress that we feel. A long walk and do wonders to help you feel better. If you can get out into nature, do it. . If not walk on a treadmill helps too.



If you’re an extrovert, see if you can get someone to join you on the walk and make it a social outing. If you’re an introvert then enjoy the alone time and enjoy the time with yourself. Either way get your body moving for 20 to 30 minutes in the next two days.



Enjoying The Kids

One reason we can feel stressed is because there is a lot of tension going on between what we need to deliver at work and our family lives. When the scale tips too far in one direction we tend to feel stressed and even guilty. Often times the direction of the scale tips too far in the direction of work. If that’s the case for you, making sure that you take some time to enjoy your children will help to relieve your stress. The most important part about setting aside time to be with family is to be sure that you are fully present when you’re with them. So, plan some family time for the upcoming weekend where you can all hang out together. Be sure to put your phone away and engage deeply with your kids. Look them in the eye and ask them questions. Be present with them during the time that you have and you’ll start to feel your stress melt away.



It’s Time to Feel Better

Now you have 5 proven ways to feel better. Choose one and try it today.

