5 Healthy Habits to Start Your Day

Are you constantly hitting that snooze button on your alarm just to drag your feet through your morning when you finally do wake up? Do you feel sluggish and sleepy throughout the day and then go to bed dreading having to do it all again tomorrow? I understand how you feel.

I’d love to say I’ve never felt that way, that being a happy and energized morning person just came naturally to me, but it didn’t. It didn’t. I used to struggle quite a bit myself when it came to getting up in the morning because you see I’m a girl who loves her sleep. I mean if I had to pick a favorite part of my day? It would probably be when I cuddle up with my dog to sleep for the night.

But I learned ways to energize both my body and my mind in the morning and you can too.

1. Move your Alarm Away From Your Bed:

I mean far enough away that you have to get out of bed and walk to turn it off. (You get bonus points if your alarm also happens to be your cell phone since that means you’ll have to disconnect from social media and any games before you go to bed. Which means you can meditate to unwind before falling asleep. And let’s be honest we’re all a little too addicted to our phones as it is.) Once you’ve turned off your alarm you’re already up and away from your bed which is half the battle. So resist the urge to collapse right back into those covers and dive right into the next tip.

2. Do Yoga and Meditate:

Yoga is a great activity for first thing in the morning as it can help wake up both your mind and body. And it’s also beneficial to practice yoga or other exercises early in the morning without eating as shown by this study published in 2010. Yoga will help you to create a calm and clear mindset to get your day going in the right direction from the beginning. A 2015 Study found that the practice of meditation stimulates the neurotransmitters that influence anxiety disorders. This same study showed that meditation is effective in reducing anxiety as well as preventing it.

The Thailand Osteopathic Association also attributes yoga to increased flexibility, improved muscle strength and tone, and improved respiration, energy and vitality among other things. That means starting your morning off with yoga will help you not only with feeling more energized but it also helps you to breathe better. This all coming from an activity that's great for beginner's sounds like a win-win to me.

3. Drink Lemon Water:

After all that exercising you’ll need to re-hydrate, and a great way to do that is with lemon-water. We all know it’s important to drink water. And we know generally how much, right? The National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine claim that to be adequately hydrated women need about 91 ounces of water and men about 125 ounces. That’s a little over 11 cups and exactly 15 cups respectively.

Now, I don’t know about you but to me, that sounds like a lot of water! If like me you tire of drinking plain water all the time lemon-water is a great way to entertain your taste-buds with some added benefits. The nutrition experts from Edison Institute of Nutrition list lemon water as helpful “to keep the body hydrated as it provides electrolytes to the body” as well as helpful lemon water before breakfast to get your digestion going.

4. Have A Green Smoothie For Breakfast:

Or if you’re on the hungrier side like me at least alongside your breakfast. Green smoothies are packed with vegetables and fruit. The United States Department of Agriculture lists the proper amounts we should eat of both fruit (2 cups for both men and women) and vegetables (2.5 cups for women and 3 cups for men) in the charts on their website, www.choosemyplate.gov. I know I struggle to eat my share while working, but I also know that the nutrients from those fruits and vegetables are exactly what are going to help me feel energized throughout the day.

Green smoothies can be a big help with getting in extra servings and nutrients for our day, but they do more than just that. This Article on HuffPost claims these beverages will help improve digestion and hydration, help to relieve depression and help you to get clearer skin!

5. Make Your Bed:

Seriously. I know it sounds a little silly, but after you’ve finished your routine above go back and make your bed. This is something my mom always told me to do as most moms do growing up. And I always fought mine on it. Why should I make my bed if tonight I’m just going to back into it? But honestly, Mom was right, as she is about most things. (My mom is reading this and saying told you so right about now.)

So why make your bed? You’ll feel accomplished when you get that out of the way and are looking at a clean inviting room which is a great way to lead into a day of productivity. Also, you’ll sleep better the next night getting into those sheets that are freshly tucked not kicked all over the place.

Making your bed has also been linked with forming better habits and being more productive as suggested in Charles Duhigg’s “The Power of Habit”. So stop rolling eyes and start listening to Mom. Make your bed every morning.

If you’re low on energy in the morning or just not looking forward to the day ahead maybe it’s time you start forming some new habits