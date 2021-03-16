5 Healthy and Easy Breakfasts To Get You Through the Morning Rush

Breakfast holds the crown for being the most important meal of the day. It sets the tone for what lies ahead and can provide the fuel you need to power through whatever comes your way. Unfortunately, mornings can be a rushed and stressful time for many people and oftentimes smart choices are pushed to the back burner. What happens then isn’t always pretty. Think sugary pastries, refined carbs or nothing at all. Since feeling and performing your best isn’t going to be easy when you aren’t fueling your body correctly, making smart choices is essential. Read on for five yummy, healthy and quick breakfast ideas to try.

1. Baked Oatmeal

Prepared ahead of time, baked oatmeal is an excellent choice for a quick and healthy breakfast throughout the week. What’s great about it is how versatile, easy to make, affordable and nutritious it is.

Since you want to pack as much nutrition into your breakfasts as you can, understanding the benefits of steel cut oats vs rolled oats will be beneficial. You might find that the steel cut oats make for a more filling baked oatmeal due to their makeup, which can be great for powering you through a busy workday. There are plenty of recipes available to get you started. Putting one together on a Sunday night will be more than worth it when Monday morning rolls around.

Try adding a scoop of natural nut butter or your favorite yogurt for added protein and healthy fats.

2. Ready-To-Go Smoothie Packs

Who doesn’t love smoothies? Whether fruity and refreshing or velvety and dessert-like, there are so many combinations just waiting to be tried out. The best part? Assembling smoothie packs will take the prep work out of your morning, making it a snap to blend and go.

Smoothie packs are simple to put together. Try a blueberry banana blend, or transport yourself to the islands with a fresh pineapple and coconut. Having a strong blender will ensure your packs blend up quickly, getting you on your way.

3. Avocado Toast

Have you jumped on the avocado toast train yet? If you haven’t, you’re missing out.

Not only do avocados pack a hefty nutritional punch, they’re mild and pair wonderfully with many different flavors. Top a slice of whole-grain toast with avocado, a fried egg and a little hot sauce. Or make it even easier by topping your toast with a spoonful or two of your favorite salsa.

You can get two breakfasts out of a typical avocado, making it an affordable breakfast option. Stored properly, the other half can last for a few days.

4. Eggs in All Forms

Eggs are one of the most versatile foods available and can be prepared to suit just about any taste. They’re also affordable and quick to prepare any way you like.

Whether you hard-boil a dozen eggs to have on hand as a grab-and-go option, get busy in the kitchen prepping a quiche or throw together a quick scramble to start your day, you’ll appreciate their staying power throughout the morning.

If you’re worried about cholesterol, try substituting some egg whites for whole eggs in your quiche or scrambles. You won’t miss the yolk, and you’ll still benefit from the nutrients and protein found in the whites.

5. Good-For-You Muffins

Muffins are a classic breakfast option. Unfortunately, they also have quite the reputation for being unhealthy. The good news? You can still make and enjoy delicious muffins that aren’t laden with refined sugars and unhealthy fats and you won’t end up in a mid-day slump after a sugar crash.

Finding a base recipe to use will ensure you always have the right ingredients on hand and will allow you to enjoy different flavors. Try adding bananas and walnuts one week followed by apples and cinnamon the next. Using whole grains and natural sugars will help you feel good about your choices.

You can also make a big batch to freeze. They thaw quickly in the microwave, making them another perfect grab-and-go option for your busy mornings.

Even when your days are busy, making sure you have quick and healthy breakfasts on hand will make all the difference in what lies ahead. You’ll be glad you did.