5 Habits to Improve Work-Life Balance While Working From Home

People think that working from home is easy, and it takes less effort than a regular office job and gives you more time to live your life. BUT the truth is far from what people think.

Many studies have found that remote workers face stress, anxiety, and depression because of no work-life balance. Having a work-life balance is important when you’re working from home.

We all know the importance of work and home life. However, employees struggle to unplug from work and set a clear line between the online and physical worlds.

In this article, you’ll find five habits that should help you create a better work-life balance:

Set attainable goals.

Take regular breaks.

Unplug after working hours.

Learn to say No.

Establish healthy boundaries.

Let’s get started:

1. Set Attainable Goals

While working from home can feel like a comfortable experience, it can also become tiresome. The work-life balance can get hampered, which might, in turn, disturb your mental peace. But, with little changes to your goal setting, you can enjoy the best of work and the comfort of your home.

Start by setting attainable goals for yourself. Understand that there will be days when you don’t feel like working or feel disconnected from your work. Allow space for mistakes and set goals keeping them in mind. Remember, whatever you do, be kind to yourself!

2. Take Regular Breaks

Taking regular breaks is as important as work itself. When you’re working from your office’s space, you go out to drink water, have coffee, and catch up on random conversations with your colleagues.

However, this takes a toll when you’re working from home, which is why taking breaks is essential at work. You can go to your kitchen for a quick snack or have a 5-minute walk in your garden. This will help you refresh your mind and make you feel more positive about work. Alternatively, you can also catch up with a colleague over apps like Donut and enjoy a virtual coffee with them.

The most effective way for remote employees to stay productive, according to the Airtasker survey, was to take breaks (37%).

3. Unplug After Working Hours

33% of remote employees insisted that having set working hours was the most effective way to stay productive.

As important as it is to get on your workstation on time in the morning, it is equally essential to disconnect from it. Do not take your work to your bed. Set goals for the day and pen down the list of tasks you have to accomplish at any cost.

This will help you prioritize your work and help in finishing them on time. Establish the same boundaries with your colleagues and ask them to request a meeting within your work hours. When your work hours are completed, disconnect from it, and spend time with your family. Remember that it is vital to have the right work-life balance for your well being.

4. Learn to Say “No”

Sometimes, saying ‘No’ can be the best decision you make for yourself. While taking additional responsibilities at the office might seem lucrative, it often leaves you exhausted. This will end up hampering your productivity and take away all the enthusiasm of work from your life.

So, if there’s anything you don’t feel comfortable with, say ‘No.’ While exceptions can always be accommodated, if your colleague makes it a habit to arrange a meeting after work hours, say ‘No.’

5. Establish Healthy Boundaries

One of the best things you can do to improve your work-life balance is to establish healthy boundaries at work as well as at home. Inform your colleagues about your work hours clearly. Convey the same message at home. This will help you work peacefully at home without any disturbances.

Similarly, it will also help you disconnect from work and enjoy your family’s time to the fullest. If you are leading a team, be respectful of the boundaries of your team members. This way, you can have a healthy work-life balance and be bring a culture of compassion within your team.

Remote work has its benefits and you’re free to manage your time as you want. These habits will help you to avoid stress and get a healthy work-life balance.