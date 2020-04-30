5 Habits to Help You Stay Highly Motivated

1.Become Goal Minded.

They set clear goals and written plans to accomplish them. They have learnt how to set well-defined steps that rise above the specifics of each goal. They employ a tool called “SMART” goals which stands for Specific, measurable, achievable, Realistic and Timely. This incorporates all criteria that will help one focus their efforts and increase their chances of accomplishing their goals. Having undefined goals sets you up for failure even before you begin.

2.Result Driven.

Highly motivated people stay focused on their desired results or outcome. They do not lose track of issues that matter. Secondly, they use their time wisely working on priorities and concentrating on most valuable use of time.

3. Are Action Oriented.

This a very important habit to stay motivated and for success. They continually take action to complete tasks with a sense of urgency.

You need to overcome procrastination and push yourself to follow through with your plans. Occasionally reviewing progress and if any action is needed to be implemented immediately.

4.Have Emotional Intelligence.

Whereas it is complicated to manage and control our emotions, behaviors and thoughts, highly motivated people do. They take charge of internal and external factors that can be an impediment to their emotions and success. They have the ability to critically analyze a problem and get a solution. They also make excellent decisions and take criticism well and use it to their advantage.

Being around people with emotional intelligence is a plus as they are able to consider other people’s emotional needs. They are usually successful in most things that they undertake. They also attract other people’s attention and most of the time people want them on their team

5.They Surround Themselves with Like-Minded People.

They hang around with like-minded people for the simple reason that they share similar ideas. Emotions can be infectious meaning you are easily influenced by how people act and external factors. Highly motivated people use this to their advantage and learn how to stay on course. They also avoid negative people and thinking

Highly motivated people go above and beyond with their abilities to achieve success. They are happier as they tend to be extremely satisfied with their lives. All that stops people is their limitations. Dare to be extraordinary and achieve success with some of these fulfilling habits.