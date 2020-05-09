5 Habits of Quantum Masters

You’ve seen them. Perhaps you even know a few of them.

THESE PEOPLE WALK THROUGH THEIR LIVES WITH EASE AND GRACE.

It always seems like things are just working out for them and it’s shocking how quickly they are able to achieve their goals.

However, you too are capable of this.

IF YOU’RE SICK OF SLOW, LINEAR PROGRESS AND TIRED OF TAKING SMALL INCREMENTAL STEPS TOWARDS YOUR DESIRES, THEN KEEP READING.

If you are ready to:

unlock and operate from your full potential

make exponential improvements in your performance

level up and rapidly close the gap between where you are now and where you want to be

then this is for you.

Here are 5 habits of the masters that you can start today. These practices will fast track your way to success and leave you capable of making a quantum leap in your life.

Try Less

Do you find yourself running into the same roadblocks over and over while consistently feeling stuck?

If you’re not seeing the results you’d like, there’s a simple reason.

You may be trying too hard.

Your grit and determination are admirable attributes that contributed to getting you where you are today. However, they may be delaying and actively suppressing the success that is waiting for you now.

Let me explain.

We become accustomed to certain methodology when it comes to attaining our desires.

Usually we figure out what has worked for us in the past and rely on that system.

We get comfortable and attached to our system, using it as our primary mode of effort while attempting to get what we want.

But it doesn’t always work…

During these times, when our efforts seem to fall short, we decide to lean into our system even more; trying even harder.

When that doesn’t work, we give even more effort through the same mode.

It’s never going to work because…

More of the same usually breeds, well, more of the same.

IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR A DRASTIC CHANGE IN RESULTS, THEN YOU MUST BE WILLING TO DRASTICALLY CHANGE YOUR BEHAVIOR.

So instead of putting your nose to the grindstone, blinding yourself from possibilities, take a step back, reevaluate the situation and take the path of least resistance.

Take imperfect action.

Put your foot on the gas pedal and drive.

Your perfectionism is killing your momentum.

It’s easy to get caught up in our heads wishing, wanting, and longing for what could be. Sometimes so much, that we mistake these passive attributes for actually pursuing what we want.

There is safety and comfort in the space of passivity.

But desire alone is not enough. Anything you have ever accomplished is because you took action.

And imperfect action will trump perfected inaction every single time.

All you need to know is where you want to go.

Don’t bother with how you’re going to get there. Getting caught up in the specifics of the unknown and possible obstacles will always give you a reason not to pursue what you want.

It’s time to start focusing on possibilities rather than obstacles while allowing the momentum of your actions to carry you through the detours that pop up along the way.

So, you can start driving and navigate the detours as they come OR…

You can sit still, staring at the map while trying to formulate the perfect plan that doesn’t exist; never moving from the start because you can’t yet see the finish line.

The former will get you where you want to go lifetimes before the latter.

Avoid the “getting ready” Trap.

Are you prepared?

Even though you might not think so, of course you are!

So often, I see people who are stuck in the phase of “getting ready” or preparing for the pursuit of their desire.

This is a trap. Yes, it’s good to be tactically prepared but so many people stay in this place and never leave. It makes them feel like they are taking action towards their goals without actually doing anything.

Tomorrow is the most popular day to do anything and as you know, the perfect time will never come.

SO STOP GETTING READY AND GO NOW.

Be willing to get uncomfortable and to learn through direct experience. The thing you must accept is that you will stumble along the way as you cannot be prepared for every unforeseen circumstance that may arise on your journey.

So instead of fearing the unknown, turn it into power by leaning into uncertainty and actively seeking failure. By doing so, your stumbles are no longer setbacks and they certainly do not speak to you personally about your ability to succeed.

Instead, they become objective lessons and stepping stones towards attaining your desire.

Challenge yourself to make a habit out of inspired action. Especially, if you don’t feel prepared.

Utilize tracking systems

“That which is measured improves. That which is measured and reported improves exponentially.” Karl Pearson

Pearson’s law has proven to provide immense value in attaining quantum leaps.

If you’re looking to upgrade your performance, accelerate your achievements, obtain drastic change in results, then you have to be willing to drastically alter your behavior. In short, you have to be willing to form new habits.

If you want to lock in and embody these new habits while seeing the significance they play in your journey, then following Pearson’s law is a must.

Set up a tracking system for your new routines and rituals and notice how quickly the growth towards your goal accelerates.

In doing so, we also hold ourselves accountable. Sometimes we get so caught up in our obligations and responsibilities that we forget about ourselves. We deplete our resources and don’t notice until it’s too late and we’re already feeling off our game.

STAY ON TRACK AND BECOME THE BEST VERSION OF YOU QUICKER THAN YOU COULD IMAGINE.

Whether it be business related, health, or even relationships there is always a way to apply Pearson’s Law.

Focus on Ends with a Crystal Clear Vision

In order to achieve a quantum leap, having clarity around where you would like to go is critical.

Your job is to know exactly what it is you wish to accomplish while letting go of ‘how’ you plan to do it.

AS YOU HOLD THIS VISION, LIVE IN ABSOLUTE CERTAINTY THAT IT IS YOURS.

You’re moving into uncharted waters, unfamiliar territory. The newness breeds a level of uncertainty that holds limitless potential. In fact, it is necessary to dive straight into it’s depths rather than timidly stick your toes in with fear of drowning.

By living in certainty, knowing exactly where you are going, you can playfully splash in the ocean of unknowns because you know the current is going to take you exactly where you want to go.

The process is irrelevant.

But how do you stop doubt from creeping in?

What if what you’ve perceived as rational and logical about yourself is really just a bogus narrative that you decided a long time ago and now mistake for an absolute truth?

I was having a conversation about the stories we tell ourselves and how they impact our experience. I explained how I had always seen myself as clumsy and how this narrative played a role in my life.

At that same moment, my friend knocked her water bottle off the table. I reacted, catching it before it hit the floor. Clumsy? I don’t think so.

IF YOU NEED TO DOUBT SOMETHING, DOUBT YOUR LIMITS.

And if it gets overwhelming…

Use your passion to fuel your heart. Your love for your desire to light reignite your flame. Feel it as if it is already yours and watch as your doubt and fear melt away.

Consciously imbed these habits into your body and mind and watch how quickly you become the master architect of your life.

Are you ready to make a shift?

