Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Great Ways to Give Back During a Pandemic

As coronavirus outbreaks continue to rise across the United States and the rest of the world, it can be challenging to know just how to give back during this time. Even with the stay-at-home orders in place, there are various ways you can help during the pandemic. Find Ways to Connect & Volunteer Virtually Even during a pandemic, there […]

By

As coronavirus outbreaks continue to rise across the United States and the rest of the world, it can be challenging to know just how to give back during this time. Even with the stay-at-home orders in place, there are various ways you can help during the pandemic.

Find Ways to Connect & Volunteer Virtually

Even during a pandemic, there is a great need to maintain person-to-person communication and connection. Virtual volunteer opportunities such as making weekly phone calls to the elderly and homebound or joining an app to help the blind and visually impaired with everyday tasks are needed and appreciated during this time. Find ways to connect and volunteer virtually by contacting local nonprofits, nursing homes, or other organizations in need.

Give Blood

We can expect to see a dramatic decrease in those willing and eligible to donate blood as the coronavirus continues to spread. With a constant need for blood for those in need of transfusions and other medical health needs, volunteer donors are the only source. Since donating blood is a safe process, healthy individuals should not hesitate to give or receive blood during this pandemic.

Look for Charities to Make a Donation

With so many charities being forced into crisis mode, they have to manage increased demands with constraints in their capacity, health, and safety. Charities and organizations are having to completely restructure their operations to meet their new needs of not only their staff but also the people they serve. If finding one specific charity to donate to is difficult, look for a community response fund so your donation can go to a few different causes.

Check on Your Neighbors

Give your neighbors, especially the elderly neighbors, a quick call or text to see how they’re doing. See if there’s anything they need from the store while you’re out that you can leave at their doorstep. If they’re lonely, visit them through the window screen and chat with them just to offer a bit of comfort and reassurance.

Support Frontline Workers

Grocery clerks, domestic workers, doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters and many other service workers such as delivery people, sanitation workers, teachers, etc. are all risking their lives each and every day. Although we may not be able to do much, there are many ways to express our gratitude for our frontline workers. Call the local police station and see if they would be willing to accept a pizza delivery, set out a box of goodies for the nurse or doctor in the neighborhood, create a virtual tip jar for your favorite restaurant to help show your support.

.

.

Originally published on ericperardi.org

Eric Perardi Thrive Global

Eric Perardi, Real Estate Developer at Perardi Development

Eric Perardi, a real estate developer based in Austin, Texas, aims for one thing when designing and developing properties: efficiency for those who use them. His company, Perardi Development, specializes in the development of medical office buildings. However, unlike other companies, Eric ensures that the physicians working there have a share of the property and opportunities to invest in private equity. The design of the buildings also enable patients to have the majority of their medical needs met in one location. In short, he takes care of his community.

After graduating in 1995, Eric Perardi moved to California to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. However, after an unfortunate home buying fiasco, Eric was introduced to the world of real estate development—13 years later, he is the founder of a successful company. He cites hard work and dedication as the key to his success, which he learned through his time playing ice hockey throughout his childhood and college years.

Most recently, Eric and Perardi Development have broken ground on a premier sports complex, The Crossover. The facility will host multiple ice rinks and turf fields, as well as restaurants, retail spaces, and sports medicine offices. As a former athlete and busy parent, Eric understands that families are always in search of ways to spend more time together. He hopes that The Crossover will fill that gap.

To learn more about Eric Perardi, be sure to visit his website (linked above) and follow him on social media!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash
Community//

Giving from Afar: Combating Loneliness Virtually

by Alyssa Swantkoski
Giving during a pandemic helps you and many others
Community//

Find Purpose and Meaning By Supporting Small Businesses Who Are Giving Back To Our Most At-Risk Communities During Coronavirus

by Pippa Rodriguez
Community//

How You Can Help During the Outbreak

by Cesar Ornelas

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.