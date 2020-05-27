5 Great Ways to Give Back During a Pandemic

As coronavirus outbreaks continue to rise across the United States and the rest of the world, it can be challenging to know just how to give back during this time. Even with the stay-at-home orders in place, there are various ways you can help during the pandemic.

Find Ways to Connect & Volunteer Virtually

Even during a pandemic, there is a great need to maintain person-to-person communication and connection. Virtual volunteer opportunities such as making weekly phone calls to the elderly and homebound or joining an app to help the blind and visually impaired with everyday tasks are needed and appreciated during this time. Find ways to connect and volunteer virtually by contacting local nonprofits, nursing homes, or other organizations in need.

Give Blood

We can expect to see a dramatic decrease in those willing and eligible to donate blood as the coronavirus continues to spread. With a constant need for blood for those in need of transfusions and other medical health needs, volunteer donors are the only source. Since donating blood is a safe process, healthy individuals should not hesitate to give or receive blood during this pandemic.

Look for Charities to Make a Donation

With so many charities being forced into crisis mode, they have to manage increased demands with constraints in their capacity, health, and safety. Charities and organizations are having to completely restructure their operations to meet their new needs of not only their staff but also the people they serve. If finding one specific charity to donate to is difficult, look for a community response fund so your donation can go to a few different causes.

Check on Your Neighbors

Give your neighbors, especially the elderly neighbors, a quick call or text to see how they’re doing. See if there’s anything they need from the store while you’re out that you can leave at their doorstep. If they’re lonely, visit them through the window screen and chat with them just to offer a bit of comfort and reassurance.

Support Frontline Workers

Grocery clerks, domestic workers, doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters and many other service workers such as delivery people, sanitation workers, teachers, etc. are all risking their lives each and every day. Although we may not be able to do much, there are many ways to express our gratitude for our frontline workers. Call the local police station and see if they would be willing to accept a pizza delivery, set out a box of goodies for the nurse or doctor in the neighborhood, create a virtual tip jar for your favorite restaurant to help show your support.

Originally published on ericperardi.org