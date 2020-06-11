Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Great Places to Volunteer

5 Great Places to Volunteer

Everyone talks about leaving an impact on the world or helping others change their lives, but only a few manage to. People try to do things too big right off the gate. A simpler and equally powerful way of achieving these plenteous deeds is through volunteerism. Here are five great places that are always in need of volunteers and whose work is helping many people and causes.

Animal Shelters

Many local shelters run on donations and funding from private sources. Their limited budget requires them to take on volunteers to keep operations running. As a volunteer at an animal shelter, you’ll learn about animals, including behavioral training. You’ll also be able to work on your communication and administrative skills, such as answering phone calls and emails. You’ll even be playing with and walking dogs and cats, which can help you stay active.

National Parks

Volunteering at a national park doesn’t just involve picking up garbage that visitors leave behind. There are several opportunities for you to explore at a National Park if you enjoy history, nature, or both. For instance, in New York, you have the Roosevelt Vanderbilt National Historic Site. In San Francisco, you have the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. An excellent way to find out where the nearest national park is in your area is to check out your state’s official website.

Local Library

If you’re a bookworm and have extra time, it is an excellent place to volunteer at the local library. In today’s internet-driven world, libraries remain a vital source of information within communities. Volunteers can expect to help in organizing adult literacy programs and children’s workshops while also working on administrative tasks, including organizing books, answering the phone and in-person inquiries, and handling check-outs.

Museums

You don’t have to be a history buff to volunteer at a museum. Those eager to learn a thing or two about culture, art, and history will find a volunteer position at a museum. Some days you’ll spend moving the art pieces around based on shifting curations and other days you’ll be helping visitors find specified installments.

Volunteer work isn’t just beneficial to the organizations that receive your help; it can also be a physically, mentally, and spiritually enriching experience for you.

Sylvester Knox Thrive Global

Sylvester Knox, Wealth Management Advisor at The Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm

Located in Short Hills, New Jersey, Sylvester Knox is a financial professional with an interest in philanthropic ventures. Sylvester has experienced a great deal of professional success in his career and he has been able to help those around him who may be less fortunate.

Sylvester Knox has worked with the American Red Cross and the Newark Emergency Services for Families, an organization that provides a number of programs for the community. Working with Newark Emergency Services for Families has allowed Sylvester to interact with the local community and offer support to individuals who come from difficult backgrounds.

As a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Sylvester Knox has been able to build a successful financial services career. As the President and CEO fo the Knox Group Investment Advisory Firm, Sylvester assists corporations, individuals, and families with their financial decisions. Sylvester is able to build key relationships with his clients and help craft a strategic plan for each one. Knox's intention is to make the investment experience as stress-free as possible for each client.

Outside of his regular 9-5 job and philanthropic endeavors, Knox helps educate his community members on how their financial decisions can affect their futures. Sylvester has taken his years of experience and turned every day financial topics into blog posts on his personal site. Sylvester aims to educate individuals on the importance of their financial health, make their financial goals achievable, show that anyone can be in good financial standing!

 

