5 Great Books About Travel to Take on Your Next Adventure

What’s better than going on an adventure, exploring new places, and experiencing new things? Bringing the perfect book about travel to inspire you along the way. There are so many different types of travel books that can inspire you when traveling, and it can be hard to choose which one to pack. Below are some of the most popular books, as well as some hidden gems, that have somehow gone under the radar of many readers but are still some of the best travel stories in existence. Take a look below to see which ones you’ll pick to pack in your suitcase.

The Accidental Adventurer by Ben Fogle

Most people have never heard of this adventurer, but his stories are nothing short of epic. Ben Fogle has explored almost every inch of this planet from Antarctica to the Sahara Desert and beyond. He has rowed across the Atlantic Ocean, walked across the Sahara Desert, and played with penguins in Antarctica. Mr. Fogle has seemingly done every adventure there is and you can revisit those experiences in this book.

Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert

This is probably the most well-known book on this list and for good reason. If soul searching and finding yourself through travel is more your speed, this book should be at the top of your list. This is one woman’s story about traveling to Italy and India in search of finding her true self. It’s one part touching and one part adventure and exploration.

When You Look Like Your Passport It’s Time to Go Home by Erma Bombeck

This book choice will leave you laughing out loud with its candid short stories. The author shares so many hilarious and completely relatable moments about her adventures. While her writing style and travel preferences are geared towards an older audience, everyone will get a kick out of her experiences.

Whatever You Do, Don’t Run by Peter Allison

Peter Allison quit his job and moved to Botswana to be a safari guide after visiting once. His tails will leave you breathless with concern and laughter, depending on which chapter you’re reading. This book will take you deep into the wilderness of Africa and make you want to book your flight as soon as possible.

The Alchemist by Paul Coelho

This fictional tale has taken the world by storm. It follows the travels of a shepherd boy on his journey from Spain to Egypt. Along the way he meets many different people, all who teach him important life lessons essential to his journey through life. This book is about realizing material goods will only get you so far and that real wealth lies within yourself and your experiences.