5 Games to Make Your Next Family Night Epic

Is time with your family feeling a little lackluster lately? Or perhaps family night has been put on the side burner as obligations and busyness take over the week? For my family, if we don’t set aside time regularly to be together, it just doesn’t happen.

Now, it also helps to have something to get excited about. So, here are five games that will make your next family night a whole lot of fun. And the best part? None of them require you to buy anything. Or set up. Or clean up. Pretty great, right?! And you can play for as little or much time as you want.

So, let’s get started!

Truth or Dare

If you’re like me, you thought truth or dare was a teen or adult game. Not so! It can also be an INCREDIBLY fun family game! Check out this post for 200 dares + truth questions that are appropriate and hilarious. You’ll see things like: ask the neighbor for toilet paper, try a spoonful of mustard, and yodel. All of them make for a very entertaining (free) evening.

Never Have I Ever

Like truth or dare, this can be cleaned up to make your family night memorable. Simply start questions with “Never have I ever….” and finish with something fun. Then, see who raises their hands! Examples include:

Never have I ever…

made a birthday wish

had a cavity

broken a bone

been to another country

stayed up all night watching tv

How Well Do You Know Me

Next, quiz your family members and find out who REALLY knows you! Ask questions about things people may not necessarily know. Give a prize to the person that knows you best, and take turns doing every member of the family!

Examples include:

What’s my favorite thing about my room?

How many stuffed animals do I have?

Who is my best friend?

Where is my favorite place?

What is my best memory of?

Dig deep and make people think! Chances are you’ll learn a lot about someone and get to know them on a whole new level.

Would You Rather

Playing a game of this or that is fun because it gets kids to choose. Sometimes it’s a desirable object and other times it’s totally gross. But that’s what makes it exciting! Examples include:

Would you rather….

eat a fly or eat an ant

go to school until 5:00 pm or go to school during the summer

meet a saber tooth tiger or a t-rex

These questions can be anything, so use your imagination and get creative!

Most Likely To

Finally, vote on who’s the most likely to do something in your family. This one leads to a lot of laughs, but be careful not to offend anyone either. Examples include:

Who in the family is most likely to….

lose something

find something

get sick

sing in the shower

run into someone on accident

eat a crazy food

wear their pajamas all day

Like the others, this game has a lot of space for creativity. So, do anything you can think of and see what family members think!

In Conclusion

I hope you enjoyed these games and that they liven up your family bonding time! Spending quality time with family isn’t always easy anymore, but it certainly is worth it! So, get that family night going and laugh together. These are the memories you won’t forget!

“Families and friends form some of the closest of bonds you will ever experience. It is almost impossible for you to lead a happy life without support from these important groups of people.” – Jeffrey Dawson