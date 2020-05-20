5 Game-Changing Ideas for Homeless People

In 2019, there were 567,715 homeless people in the U.S., And the number has been growing for the last two years, according to Statista. In Great Britain, the number of homeless people has also risen to a shocking 320,000. The scale of this global problem is problematic. Governments, organizations, and volunteers all over the world try to find ways to end homelessness. And in today’s troubled times, people want to protect their property with home security systems and avoid becoming a part of the sad statistics. If you also want to feel safe, search for Xfinity Store Near Me on the Net. Springwise has spotted five recent unique services aimed to change the situation for the better. Here they are.

Old double-decker buses are converted into shelters for the homeless

Buses4Homeless, a London-based social enterprise, refurbishes decommissioned buses into spaces where homeless people can sleep, dine, cook, get job training, and just relax. The final goal is to “re-engage homeless people back into the community.”

Other organizations also practice this. A small group of Wales volunteers called HOPE (Helping Open People’s Eyes) have converted one double-decker bus into a portable night shelter for homeless people. The transformed double-decker bus now contains 12 bunk beds, a kitchen, showers, and toilets. £20,000 and a whole year were spent on this task.

HOPE wants to create one more mobile shelter and has launched a crowdfunding campaign. So far, it has collected donations of £2,000 towards its £8,000 target. There’s a common belief that one person can’t change the situation. You can prove it wrong by donating some money and make HOPE closer to their goal.

Tiny apartments give homeless people a place to live

A serious problem that exacerbates homelessness in many cities is the lack of affordable housing. In the U.S., Panoramic Interests has developed the MicroPAD (a smaller version of its Prefabricated Affordable Dwelling). The company claims that the MicroPAD can be installed quickly, economically, and efficiently in large and small locations, in a variety of building configurations.

The MicroPADs are made of steel and are simple as strong. Tiny, prefabricated housing units can be either used alone or combined to compose a complex consisting of up to 200 units. The units are well-lighted and ventilated. Though the size is only 160 square feet, this living space has a private bathroom, kitchenette, armoire, bed, and desk.

A barista training course decreases the number of the homeless population

Change Please train and employs homeless people to work as baristas on their mobile coffee vans and retail outlets in London. “Why, baristas?” – You may ask. Change Please estimates that the average London citizen buys two cups of coffee every day. Such a demand gives hope creating thousands of barista jobs.

The organization pays the workers a decent wage and offer support in opening a bank account, finding housing, and getting medical service. Also, it equips people with skills that can help them to be hired for a more paid position.

Government-funded hubs make up a network of rough sleeping spaces

11 Somewhere Safe to Stay centers will be set up across the U.K. as part of the government’s £100 million Rough Sleeping Strategy. Thousands of rough sleepers will be offered immediate shelter.

Moreover, specialist outreach workers will provide assessment and support to those with mental health issues and substance use disorders. Since these two problems are the drivers of homelessness, the centers will help people to take their first steps towards recovery.

Also, the workers of these centers will try to identify other issues that lead individuals to sleep on the streets and help them manage such problems as a relationship breakdown and financial difficulties.

Digital billboards help Stockholm’s homeless find shelter

An advertising company Clear Channel Sweden that owns more than a thousand digital kiosks for ads partnered with the city of Stockholm for the “Out of Home Project.” They have cleverly programmed 53 billboards to automatically replace advertisements with directions to shelters when temperatures hit -7 degrees Celsius or below.

So, on particularly freezing nights, these billboards play two regular ad loops. The first one displays the nearest open shelter. And the second one displays information for volunteers, such as items most needed for donation.

There are a lot of great programs, developments, and innovations in homeless prevention and re-housing. But if you have an idea on how to improve the conditions for homeless people in your community, it is worthwhile to voice it at a city council meeting or write a letter to local officials. And even if you don’t have any ideas, you can get involved in the existing programs.