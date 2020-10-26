5 Fun Experience Gifts to Give Instead of Stuff This Holiday Season

I recently cleaned out my kids’ rooms, and was disgusted by what I found.

Plastic toys were broken and in pieces, cluttering almost every corner of their rooms. They were all well-intentioned gifts. And yet, my kids played with once, and had forgotten them long ago.

I felt overwhelmed seeing all of this, but also incredibly wasteful. My kids didn’t care about any of those toys. In fact, they only ever played with one or two of the same toys. Usually legos. Or ponies.

Is this because they were as overwhelmed as I was? I think so.

In any case, we need a change. If you do too, I’m offering up an alternative today.

Here are 5 fun experience gifts that mean more to a child than any plastic toy ever will.

A Movie Day

This can be done two ways. First, give a movie theater gift card and a gift basket full of popcorn, movie candy, and soda pop. Or, give a gift to a movie subscription with the promise of a marathon at home. Then, enjoy a day of vegging out with your favorite kids, watching the Harry Potter series or the Lord of the Rings, and eating junk food.

A Fancy Tea Party

Give an invite for a child to attend a fancy tea party at home. Include tea cups in the gift if you wish, but be clear in the invite that it’s a dress up event. Then, make cucumber sandwiches and scones, and enjoy being proper for an afternoon together with your child.

A Weekend Adventure

If you have the money, take your family on a weekend getaway. Cabins and hotels are great places to create lasting memories, and your kids will forget all about any toys that would have wasted away in their closets.

A Nature Day

Next, take the family on a fun adventure out in nature. Go hiking, fishing, and canoeing. Plus, pack a fancy picnic with fruits, cheeses, and anything else the family finds special.

Do a Class Together

Finally, give the gift of learning. But to make it even more fun, learn with them! Take a painting, watercolor, dancing, or cooking class. Alternatively, enjoy horseback riding lessons or skating lessons. The sky is the limit with classes, and many organizations offer online classes these days. So, grow with your child.

In Conclusion

Experience gifts don’t have to be boring. But they will give what stuff can not…

Memories.

True happiness.

So, this year, forget the stuff. Or at least consider a few alternatives to make it your best Christmas holiday yet!