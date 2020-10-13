Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Fun Activities for Kids That Don’t Require Materials or Screens

Simple Word Games to Bring Your Family Together

Have you ever set up an elaborate activity for your kids only to watch them play with it for five minutes before finding a stick instead?

I have. And it’s the worst!

So, as the pandemic continues, let’s continue to enjoy our family time with kids. But how about we sidestep the work? Below are five activities that require no screens or materials of any kind. Just good old-fashioned words!

Enjoy them during dinner, when waiting in line, or even with friends or family.

1.Would You Rather Questions

Would you rather questions are the gold standard in getting kids to laugh, connect, and imagine. So, look up a great list of would you rather questions for kids, and get creative! You might be surprised at what the kids choose, or what you would choose!

Would you rather have red feet or green hair?

2. 20 Questions

In this game, kids come up with an object, place, or person. Then, participants get twenty yes or no questions to guess the item. See how quickly you can find out what your player picked!

3. An Interview

Kids love to be interviewed on just about anything. So, look up some interview questions and see what they have to say! Examples include:

  • What was your favorite thing about today?
  • Do you prefer playing with your family or with your friends?
  • What do you love about being ten years old?

These fun birthday interview questions are great for anytime!

4. I Spy

Hey, it’s a classic for a reason. My kids spend HOURS indulging in this game. So, don’t forget this as an option! When colors get boring, move on to shapes and description words.

5. Tell a Story

Finally, make up a creative story with your family. Have one person begin, but they can only say one sentence. The next person must continue with another sentence, and so on and so forth. What results is a giggle-worthy tale about pickle knights. Or something similar.

The kids will love it and you’ll all get a few belly laughs in.

Other Fun Word Activities Include:

  • Telling jokes
  • Doing a crossword together (or making your own)
  • Playing a word game like Catchphrase
  • Saying something you’re grateful for using every letter of the alphabet
  • The Alphabet Game (thinking of something that starts with the letter…)

In Conclusion

This post is a simple reminder that we don’t need screens or thousand item projects to keep our kids busy. Sometimes, the best thing is to just connect.

It’s what we all crave on a deep level. And words will always be there to do that.

“To be in your children’s memories tomorrow, you have to be in their lives today.”

Unknown

Jennifer Kropf

