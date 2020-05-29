Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Extraordinary Quotes to Live By

There's "extraordinary" around each of us. You just have to look for it.

By

All of us are surrounded by amazing people. Most of them never get recognized as thought leaders or experts.

But that doesn’t make their words less valuable. In fact, “words of wisdom” from someone we respect and know personally can have a powerful impact on us–if we let them.

Throughout the years, I’ve received precious advice from various people I admire, including business contacts, friends, and family members.

Here are a few of their words, guaranteed to make you think:

1. If you expose yourself to anything long enough, you’ll start to like it.

You might call this the “acquired taste” principle. Its effect is subtle. But be sure, it can work for good or bad.

Want a culture of excellence? Spend time with those you admire and learn from the best.

But be careful of the opposite: Poor quality loves company, too. You’d be surprised how quickly you can get used to subpar performance.

Make sure you acquire a taste for the good stuff.

2. It only has to happen right once.

Any great entrepreneur knows that failing is part of the process. The more you try, the more you fail.

But if you never stop trying, you also give yourself more chances to succeed. And as a wise person once told me: “It only has to happen right once.”

Once you succeed, the sting of failure disappears…leaving only the insight you’ve gained from your experience.

3. The best thing about becoming a leader is you can pick your own team.

Never underestimate the power of your people. The right people build the right culture. And good culture trumps strategy, because it guides decision making when faced with the unexpected.

Figure out what your priorities are. Then, surround yourself with people who will help you achieve them.

4. Whatever you do in life, go see something different.

Our perspective is skewed by countless factorsour families, our associates, our experiences.

When I was 19, I came close to making some really unwise decisions. A smart (and much older) friend encouraged me to do the above–to expand my horizons and view things from a different angle. Six months later, I moved to New York, and in a short time I saw the world through very different eyes.

So go travel. Live somewhere else for a while. Stretch out of your comfort zone. Your vision will grow and deepen as you learn to see the world through the eyes of others.

5. You never learn when you’re speaking.

Years ago, I led a team with a star performer by the name of Charlie. Charlie’s ideas and work ethic were outstanding, but I felt his shy nature often prevented him from speaking up.

During one meeting, I really wanted to hear Charlie’s opinion. I leaned over and asked him: “Why aren’t you saying anything?” He responded with the quote above.

Notably, whenever Charlie did speak, it was always worth hearing. A lot of people could learn from that philosophy. I know I have.

Remember: You can learn from every individual, every situation, every experience.

Keep your eyes and ears open, and don’t miss the extraordinary around you.

What about you? I’d love to hear some quotes from your inner circle–how have they encouraged you, inspired you, and made you think? 

Enjoy this post? Check out my book, EQ Applied, which uses fascinating research and compelling stories to illustrate what emotional intelligence looks like in everyday life.

A version of this article originally appearedon Inc.com.

Justin Bariso

Justin Bariso is an author and consultant who helps organizations think differently and communicate with impact. His book, "EQ Applied: The Real-World Guide to Emotional Intelligence," uses fascinating research, modern examples, and personal stories to illustrate how emotional intelligence works in real life.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

Make your Life Sweeten with Love Quotes

by Puran Kaushal
Uplifting, woman with umbrella
Community//

10 Uplifting Quotes To Make Your Day

by Kelly Rudolph
Shutterstock
Community//

Why You Should Stop Focusing On Your Bucket List

by Jim McCarthy

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.